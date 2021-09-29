Coronavirus Update: Dr. Fred Koster and Dr. Jagdish Kubchandani
This week on Grant County Coronavirus Update, Jamie Newton hosts two experts on the coronavirus pandemic, both of them physicians and researchers. Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, Professor of Public Health at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, holds doctorates in clinical medicine, and Health Education and Epidemiology. His current research includes factors that influence public understanding of the coronavirus and acceptance of science-based responses, such as vaccination and mask wearing.gmcr.org
