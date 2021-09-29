CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Leigh Wood-Michael Conlan: WBA Grants Extension For Negotiations

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives for Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan have been granted more time to secure a deal for their ordered fight. A request to extend negotiations for the WBA “World” featherweight title fight was accepted by the sanctioning body’s Championship Committee, BoxingScene.com confirmed Wednesday with WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. The ruling comes after the originally imposed September 27 deadline arrived without a deal in place and seemingly on the verge of a purse bid hearing being called.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz: ‘I got stabbed,’ Nate Diaz was ‘getting into gang fights’

Nick Diaz and his brother, Nate Diaz, know plenty about adversity. Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 serves as a marquee fight on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card of UFC 266: “Volkanovski vs. Ortega,” which will take place this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming online via ESPN+. Ahead of the clash, Diaz opened up about his upbringing in a fight preview titled “Crossing Paths Again” from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) YouTube channel.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Evander Holyfield contests 109 seconds knockout, says he “tripped”

Evander Holyfield has explained why he lost via knockout in 109 seconds when returning to boxing after a decade away to face Vitor Belfort. The former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion took some punishment and many clean punches from Belfort, but that’s not the way he sees it. In a delusional...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Maestre
Person
Brandon Figueroa
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Jamie Conlan
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wba#Combat#Championship Committee#Boxingscene Com#Conlan Boxing#Wood Conlan
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Miesha Tate on Jon Jones’ latest arrest: ‘He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible’

Two weeks ago, Jon Jones was arrested yet again, this time on charges of battery domestic violence. In the weeks that have followed, more details surrounding the arrest have come out, painting a disturbing picture wherein Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, was found bleeding “from her nose/mouth” and admitted that Jones has gotten “a little bit” physical with her, though she denied that Jones hit her. It’s the latest in a long list of run-ins with the law for Jones, who has been arrested multiple times one charges of driving under the influence as well as other things, and many in the MMA community have seemingly had enough, including a notable figure who would call herself Jones’ friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Mike Tyson ‘blown away’ by Anthony Joshua’s reaction to Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson has said he was moved by Anthony Joshua’s “dignity” following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts after he was comprehensively beaten by Usyk in a unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last season. It was just the second defeat of the 31-year-old’s career but the Briton remained upbeat despite losing his world titles, insisting it was “all part of the process”. Joshua is set to face the undefeated Usyk in a rematch early next year and has vowed to learn from his mistakes as he looks to reclaim his...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

WBA give Manny Pacquiao title he may not want above Floyd Mayweather

WBA chiefs showed their support for Manny Pacquiao in handing the retiring legend a career-long accolade over rival Floyd Mayweather. Pacquiao was effectively named “Champion of the Century” by the WBA, who overlooked Mayweather in favor of the Filipino Senator. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in 2015 when the pair met in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Latest Odds and Predictions for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight champion after a brilliant upset win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, which means fans are now eagerly looking forward to the next big date on the heavyweight calendar: the trilogy fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Oct. 9.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
The Independent

Frank Warren outlines what is ‘bad news’ for Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury

Promoter Frank Warren says he has bad news for Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury looks in good shape ahead of their trilogy bout on 9 October.The American will be aiming to get the WBC belt back from Fury who stripped him of it in February 2020. Not only has Warren warned Wilder about Fury’s impressive form, he has also predicted what the outcome of the fight will be.“I have to say I have rarely seen Tyson look so well. He is in fantastic nick and a great frame of mind – all of which is bad news for Mr Wilder,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
thelines.com

Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder Odds

Fury is 6’9″, the only boxer the 6’7″ Wilder hasn’t enjoyed a height and reach advantage against. Fury dominated both fights from a rounds-won standpoint, but Wilder stole the first-fight draw with two thunderous knockdowns in the final rounds. Fury dominated the second fight, which was stopped by Wilder’s trainer...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Here’s that video of Georges St-Pierre choking Khabib

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and ex-lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov were in talks for a potential super fight; however, like the oft-teased dream matchup between St-Pierre and former middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva, it just wasn't meant to be. Or “categorically refused,” depending on who you ask.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy