Leigh Wood-Michael Conlan: WBA Grants Extension For Negotiations
Representatives for Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan have been granted more time to secure a deal for their ordered fight. A request to extend negotiations for the WBA “World” featherweight title fight was accepted by the sanctioning body’s Championship Committee, BoxingScene.com confirmed Wednesday with WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. The ruling comes after the originally imposed September 27 deadline arrived without a deal in place and seemingly on the verge of a purse bid hearing being called.www.boxingscene.com
