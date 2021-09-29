Goleta Valley Library Unveils New Library Bookvan for Isla Vista at Ribbon Cutting Event on October 4
The Goleta Valley Library is excited to show off its brand-new Library Bookvan for the Isla Vista community at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will be held on Monday, October 4th at 1:30 p.m. at the Isla Vista Community Center parking lot (976 Embarcadero Del Mar). Speakers will include Senator Monique Limón, who generously procured the $200,000 California State Grant for the project, Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and Isla Vista Community Services District Board President Spencer Brandt. The community is encouraged to attend and see the Bookvan first-hand.www.cityofgoleta.org
Comments / 0