School canceled for MSAD6, Portland High School, Thursday after alleged social media threat

STANDISH, Maine — School officials at Bonny Eagle High School are taking precautions Wednesday due to a "concerning" Snapchat. According to Superintendent Paul Penna, a photo of someone writing "I will shoot up the school Thursday, September 30th" on a white wall is circulating in Maine. Penna said he does not believe this to be a "credible threat" because it could've been taken on any white wall in America, but has still decided to cancel school on Thursday and involve police.