How to Get Oscar Mayer’s New Streetwear Capsule Collection

About once a week, I grab a snack, my favorite throw blanket, and my computer opened directly to Sephora, as I sit down to watch a series of makeup collection videos on YouTube that will put me in absolute awe and pure happiness for at least a few hours. They usually range anywhere from 35 minutes to an hour and a half, and every time, I feel an immense pleasure that probably isn’t normal. I’m utterly amazed by giant makeup collections, but I’m also aware that more isn’t always more, and having a set of the basic items is enough for almost any look you can imagine.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO