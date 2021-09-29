CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Chefs Brought More than Just Food to this Year’s Met Gala

By Joseph Labrador
Cover picture for the articleMost of us know the Met Gala for its fashion, from the glamorous outfits adorned by our favorite celebs to the fashion rankings and reviews that populate social media the days after the event. But there’s more to the Met Gala than walking down the red carpet and taking pictures: dinner.

