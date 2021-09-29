CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman reports 280 new COVID cases over past week, seven addtional deaths

By Reese Gorman
 8 days ago
C.N.A Cheyanne Hellstern gives a vaccination Jan. 27 during IMMY’s vaccination clinic at Embassy Suites. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Wednesday’s weekly local COVID-19 update showed 280 new cases in Norman over the last week, down from the case reports of weeks past.

With 280 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the city over the past week, Wednesday’s case update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health brings Norman’s cumulative case count to 18,559.

Wednesday’s new number showed a continued decline in local new case numbers — the Sept. 22 report showed 443 new cases in the city, while the Sept. 8 report recorded 648 new cases.

The latest case update also showed seven additional COVID-related deaths in Norman, placing the city’s death toll at 225 people. The state’s death reporting and investigation system makes it unclear when those seven deaths occurred.

The city has reported 17,877 recoveries.

County numbers

Cleveland County reported 640 new cases over the last week. It’s down significantly from last Wednesday’s report of 1,029 new cases.

The Health Department has now recorded 41,284 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County.

Wednesday’s report showed 22 additional deaths in Cleveland County, placing the county’s COVID-related death toll at 517 people.

There are 39,684 recoveries reported in the county, records show.

State numbers

Oklahoma on Wednesday had 611,885 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,500 new cases reported, according to the health department.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases on Wednesday was 1,584. Records show there are 11,959 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

There are 10,208 COVID-related deaths in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count. The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 8,949 COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma.

There were 962 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday across Oklahoma with 291 in the ICU, according to the state health department. Twenty-four of those are pediatric hospitalizations, records show.

In a press conference on Wednesday, University of Oklahoma Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said he believes the state is through its most recent case spike.

“I think we are beyond the Delta surge,” he said.

Although an unexpected new variant is possible, Bratzler said it does not appear any of the other variants are taking off like delta did.

Approximately 1.87 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, while 2.2 million have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the health department.

To schedule a COVID-19 test through Norman Regional Health System, visit the scheduling portal on its website.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or a local pharmacy.

