Burke County has added 145 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with 81 added since Tuesday, and an outbreak has been reported at another nursing home in the county. The Burke County Health Department reported 15,080 total cases of the virus on Wednesday, up from 14,935 total cases on Monday. Of the total cases, the county currently has 999 active cases, according to a release from the health department.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO