Guerilla Opera’s ‘ELLIS’ tells immigrants’ stories

Rick Kelsheimer found a compelling, important story in Walter Sommers’ life. Sommers witnessed the Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — in 1938 on the brink of the Holocaust, escaped Nazi Germany as a Jewish teenager, immigrated to America, and saw combat while serving in the U.S. Army. He spent 40 years in the retail clothing industry, rising to the leadership at Meis Company in Terre Haute. After retiring at age 70, Sommers began volunteer work with the Red Cross, hospice, Union Hospital, the Vigo County Public Library and CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute. His volunteerism only paused after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were implemented. Sommers marked his 100th birthday in December at Westminster Village, where he lives now.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO