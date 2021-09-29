CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Guerilla Opera’s ‘ELLIS’ tells immigrants’ stories

By Dana Gerber Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Ellis Island is operatic in nature. Millions of people streamed through the immigrant processing center in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, bridging the old world and the new, homesickness and hope for a fresh start in America. Guerilla Opera will kick off its 15th anniversary...

