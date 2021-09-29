Homepage News Items

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, California
 8 days ago

September 2021. ESRI’s ArcGIS StoryMaps are a new multimedia format that tells a story using narrative and maps. StoryMaps integrate text, pictures, audio files,

graphics and maps together in an interactive presentation that enables users to drill down into individual elements or mapped locations that they are interested in exploring further.

The City’s Sustainability Division is piloting this format to engage the community in its Climate and Environmental Action Plan (CEAP) development and solicit community input. The CEAP StoryMap explores different sectors that contribute to carbon emissions, like buildings and transportation, and the strategies the City can consider addressing emissions in each sector. Users can listen to brief background explanations, view video presentations, read narrative, or, jump to the public input section and share their ideas and preferences.

An additional section, the “City Facilities Dashboard”, allows users to explore energy and water usage at City facilities through an intercative dashboard.

We hope the storymap provides an engaging interactive method for telling the climate action story, and helps us to reach the Thousand Oaks community. Please click here to provide your feedback and help us develop a Plan to meet your priorities. For additional information on the CEAP, please visit our website.

