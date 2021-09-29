A Meditation For Reconnecting With Your Breath
This short breath-based meditation can help stop the constant chaos in your mind. Take time out of your busy day to recenter yourself—and your body—around your breath. In this guided meditation, you'll focus on the natural flow of the breath, taking your attention away from the thoughts and fears of the external world. This is also a great to practice to settle your thoughts before a longer meditation session. Join yoga teacher Leah Cullis for this short meditation.
