Yoga

A Meditation For Reconnecting With Your Breath

By Leah Cullis
Yoga Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. This short breath-based meditation can help stop the constant chaos in your mind. Take time out of your busy day to recenter yourself—and your body—around your breath. In this guided meditation, you’ll focus on the natural flow of the breath, taking your attention away from the thoughts and fears of the external world. This is also a great to practice to settle your thoughts before a longer meditation session. Join yoga teacher Leah Cullis for this short meditation.

