12-month-old baby milestones
Happy birthday to your baby—and congratulations on the big milestone moment for you, too! As your baby transitions into becoming a toddler, you might be on your toes a bit more often. Along with all of the movement, they are constantly learning about the world around them and it shows with their developmental milestones. Right now, your baby may not be able to say many words, but they likely know what you're saying. (This is called receptive language.) They are also very curious, which means you'll want to double-check the baby proofing in your house.www.mother.ly
