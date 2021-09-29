The 12 Best Yoga Pants for Men 2021

If “leggings” is a term you associate with women’s yoga pants, then think again and keep reading, because you’re seriously missing out. Fan or not, the body-hugging fit of men’s leggings has tons of perks when it comes to dominating your workouts. To name a few: You can wear them for pretty much any fitness activity, the direct skin-to-tight contact means no excess fabric getting in the way, and the compact fit keeps everything, well, comfortably in place. And you can always throw a pair of shorts over them if you’re not down to sport the skin-tight look in public.

