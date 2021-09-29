CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Guest Columnist: Concerns persist as JD 3 project approval nears

By Lakefield Standard Staff
Lakefield Standard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProceedings that have taken place recently regarding the Judicial Ditch 3 drainage improvement project have left many with financial and environmental concerns. Several hearing continuations have resu...

Current Publishing

Zionsville town council ouncilors concerned they haven’t seen proposed 2022 budget details with approval deadline nearing

Several Zionsville Town Council members have expressed frustration with the town’s 2022 budget process. They question why they haven’t seen the town’s projected 2022 revenues, expenses and specific department requests with a little more than a month left before the budget must be adopted. Zionsville Town Council President Josh Garrett...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces Applications Are Open For Second Round Of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives Funding

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is now accepting applications for the second round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding. Earlier this year, Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law the historic, equity-driven Healthcare Transformation plan, which is designed to create partnerships and bring entities together to find innovative ways to bridge gaps in the healthcare delivery system and increase access to quality healthcare services in underserved Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
waer.org

I-81 Project Managers Rethinking Roundabout Near Dr. King School After Community Concerns

After public outcry, transportation officials are re-examining the location of a roundabout that's to be part of the Interstate 81 viaduct renovation. The Thursday announcement demonstrates how the agency is incorporating community concerns that have been collected during the lengthy and ongoing public comment period. Community members previously raised safety...
SYRACUSE, NY
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. Commissioners to present resolution opposing federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a Health, Education and Welfare Committee meeting on Thursday, a handful of Washington County commissioners took a vote. By a majority decision of 4-1, the committee agreed to draft and present a resolution opposing the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses with 100 or more employees. “I think we […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisors approve Bridge Repair Project

(Greenfield) The Adair County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved the bridge repair project on the north 35 Summitt Bridge. Adair County Engineer Nick Kaufman says the timber piling is rotting and closed the bridge upon the inspector’s recommendation. On Monday, an area farmer informed Kaufman the bridge is needed to access his crop.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Chico Enterprise-Record

Butte County approves $364K for well project

OROVILLE — The Butte County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a budget appropriation for the Palermo Clean Water Consolidation Project to the tune of $364,862 during its Sept. 28 meeting. Interim Water and Resource Conservation District Director Christina Buck led a presentation on the state of the project during the...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Amache National Historical Site Act Moves Forward In Senate

GRENADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former Japanese internment camp in southeastern Colorado is one step closer to becoming a national park. Camp Amache is found near Grenada, in southeastern Colorado. (credit: CBS) According to a tweet from Colorado Congressman Ken Buck, the Amache National Historical Site Act has passed out of a Senate subcommittee. Buck is calling for the bill to make it to President Joe Biden’s desk. The Amache National Historic Site Act recognizes injustices committed against Japanese Americans placed in internment camps and preserves the site for future generations. I am grateful that the Senate subcommittee voted to support the bill. Let’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Townhome project approved for former library property

The Jasper Redevelopment Commission approved a proposal to add 18 townhomes to the former location of the Jasper Public Library in Library Park. The commission considered a proposal from Kerstiens Homes and Designs as well as one from Pfaff Construction as part of plans to develop the property. Kerstiens plans...
JASPER, IN
Monterey County Herald

Guest Commentary: ATC needs something, but not this project

The guest commentary by former Pacific Grove Mayor Bill Kampe in last week’s Herald in support of the 225-room hotel project at the American Tin Cannery (ATC) is beautifully written, but not entirely accurate. He says that the hotel’s updated application eliminates subgrade parking. That is true only for the...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
nwaonline.com

Springdale Planning Commission approves warehouse projects

SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for five warehouse and self-storage complexes without fanfare. Commissioners voted 9-0 on each property. Roy Covert, a member of the commission, thanked the staff of the city's Planning Department after the meeting. He noted engineers who presented the items on the agenda had complete plans and had discussed any variances with staff before the meeting. Complete information at the ready helps the commission make clearer decisions, he said.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Sandpoint Reader

BoCo approves contract for Boyer relocation project

Bonner County commissioners unanimously approved a contract Oct. 5 for work on the Sandpoint Airport’s 2022 Boyer Road relocation project. The contract, totaling more than $542,000, is with Northwest Grading, Inc. — an arrangement originally approved in May, but finalized at this week’s board business meeting. It is the latest...
SANDPOINT, ID
Lakefield Standard

Eminent domain on the horizon

On Sept. 21, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation from Summit Carbon Solutions regarding a proposed 8-inch pipeline that would run 34 miles through Jackson County. This would be part of a 2,000-mile pipeline that would run through Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas. It would end in North Dakota, where carbon would be stored one mile underground.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Adds Nearly 128 Acre Easement To Agricultural Land Preservation Program

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday announced the county purchased 127.7 acres of farmland to add to its Agricultural Land Preservation Program, an initiative to preserve farmland in the county. “Agriculture plays a vital role in Howard County, supporting our economy and our environment,” said Ball. “Our farms provide locally grown food, minimize our environmental footprint, and create jobs. As we confront the threat of climate change, we must enact thoughtful policy that ensures we protect and preserve agricultural land and support the many people whose livelihoods depend on our farms.” The overall cost of the easement is $5.4 million, the county said. It will be funded by a quarter of the 1% local transfer tax that is dedicated to the program. A farmer whose land meets certain size and soil criteria can offer to sell a perpetual easement to the County, while owning the land and continuing to farm, the county said. The easement is an addition to the almost 22,900 acres that is already part of the program.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Long-overdue flood insurance reform should encourage resilience, improve fairness

Changes to the National Flood Insurance Program, which took effect on Oct. 1, are long overdue, but they are likely to result in higher costs for a great many Hampton Roads residents and businesses who live in at-risk areas. That’s fair, if unfortunate, since those in high-risk areas should pay their share. But the real benefit of these reforms is to encourage community-, local- and ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

