Cooper appoints Eddie Buffaloe as DPS secretary

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan s former chief of staff has been indicted on charges that he defrauded a state agency he led by inducing it to pay him nearly $280,000 in mostly severance pay before he moved to his post in the governor's office, the Maryland U.S. attorney announced Tuesday.Roy McGrath also used funds from the Maryland Environmental Service to pay a personal pledge to a museum and got the agency to pay tuition expenses for a class after he left his job as executive director, according to the indictment. He also recorded conversations with senior state officials without...

