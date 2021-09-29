Cooper appoints Eddie Buffaloe as DPS secretary
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Eddie Buffaloe to serve as secretary of the state Department of Public Safety. “Eddie Buffaloe’s experience, vision, leadership, management skills and strong law enforcement credentials make him ready for this critically important role and I’m grateful he is willing to take it on,” said Cooper in a statement issued Tuesday. “As an officer, he has walked the beat on our streets and in our prisons and as a Chief of Police his leadership has shown that he understands the importance of building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”coastalreview.org
