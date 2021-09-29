CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cooper appoints Eddie Buffaloe as DPS secretary

By Staff Report
coastalreview.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Roy Cooper has appointed Eddie Buffaloe to serve as secretary of the state Department of Public Safety. “Eddie Buffaloe’s experience, vision, leadership, management skills and strong law enforcement credentials make him ready for this critically important role and I’m grateful he is willing to take it on,” said Cooper in a statement issued Tuesday. “As an officer, he has walked the beat on our streets and in our prisons and as a Chief of Police his leadership has shown that he understands the importance of building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

coastalreview.org

Comments / 0

Related
ncpoliticalnews.com

Governor Cooper appoints District Court Judge for Forsyth County

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Frederick B. Adams, II to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 21, serving Forsyth County. He will fill the vacant seat formerly held by the Honorable Lisa V. Menefee. “Fred Adams has years of legal knowledge and experience in this community,” said...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
shoredailynews.com

Northam appoints new Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam Wednesday, appointed Ann Jennings as the new Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources. “Virginia’s water and air are cleaner today because we have made historic investments in Virginia’s natural resources over the past four years,” said Governor Northam. “We have secured more funding for the Chesapeake Bay than any previous administration. We are all-in for clean energy, with the country’s largest offshore wind development rising off the coast of Virginia Beach. We are breaking new ground in coastal resilience and environmental justice. Ann Jennings has been a leader in this work, and as Secretary, she will make sure Virginia continues this momentum.”
RICHMOND, VA
West Virginia Record

Gov. Justice appoints McVey as State Insurance Commissioner, Pickens as Acting Secretary of Administration

West Virginia Governor's Office issued the following announcement on Sept. 22. Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Allan L. McVey as West Virginia Insurance Commissioner. McVey has served as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Administration since January 2019. McVey previously served as West Virginia Insurance...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
coastalreview.org

Governor, legislative leaders in budget talks

State House and Senate leaders signed off on a new budget plan last week, kicking off the next phase in negotiations with Gov. Roy Cooper and the potential for an agreement that could end years of budget standoffs. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger,...
coastalreview.org

Energy bill with carbon-reduction goals clears legislature

After years of on-and-off negotiations, a set of sweeping energy policy changes sailed through the North Carolina General Assembly this week after a deal by legislative leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper cleared the way for its passage. On Thursday, House Bill 951, Energy Solutions for North Carolina, was approved by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
uscannenbergmedia.com

DPS Chief John Thomas announces retirement

John Thomas, Executive Director and Chief of the USC Department of Public Safety (DPS) will retire after eight years in his role, according to a school-wide email from the Office of the Senior Vice President for Administration on Monday. Thomas will remain at his post until his replacement is selected,...
DAVID WRIGHT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
hamburgreporter.com

Iowa DPS seeks to increase women in policing

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has joined policing agencies across the country who are committed to implementing strategies and actions designed to increase the representation of women in law enforcement. The 30x30 Initiative is a national effort developed to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement...
IOWA STATE
Daily Trojan

DPS executive director John Thomas retires

USC Department of Public Safety Chief John Thomas is retiring, Senior Vice President David Wright announced in a communitywide memo Monday. Thomas, who worked on improving officer training standards since his appointment as DPS chief in 2016, will remain in the role until a nationwide search for his replacement concludes. Thomas was also involved with the DPS Community Advisory Board and DPS Cadet Program. Under Thomas, every cadet who graduated from the program continued onto college, with six attending USC.
POLITICS
texas.gov

DPS Releases Crime in Texas Report

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today announced the release of the 2020 Crime in Texas Report. The report is a collaborative effort and the direct result of the more than 1,200 Texas sheriffs and chiefs of police who participate in the Uniform Crime Reporting program. The...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Former chief of staff to Maryland governor indicted

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan s former chief of staff has been indicted on charges that he defrauded a state agency he led by inducing it to pay him nearly $280,000 in mostly severance pay before he moved to his post in the governor's office, the Maryland U.S. attorney announced Tuesday.Roy McGrath also used funds from the Maryland Environmental Service to pay a personal pledge to a museum and got the agency to pay tuition expenses for a class after he left his job as executive director, according to the indictment. He also recorded conversations with senior state officials without...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Nc Guardsman#Dps Correctional#The National Guard#Grand Canyon University
CBS News

Whistleblower claims Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives personnel were improperly paid bonuses reserved for criminal investigators

A whistleblower is accusing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of fraud, waste and abuse. CBS News was told the alleged practice could potentially involve hundreds of millions of tax dollars across multiple federal agencies. The whistleblower said some in administrative jobs at the agency were paid a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

‘There Have Been Threats Against Me’: Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders FBI Protection For School Employees & Teachers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them. Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. “There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats. “I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said. She said the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
KXAN

Gov. Abbott: ‘Texas and other states are taking action to do the federal government’s job’

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Mission, Texas to discuss the latest efforts and numbers at the U.S. – Mexico Border. Abbott was joined by 10 governors and law enforcement officials, which included: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy