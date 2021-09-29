CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube bans videos questioning vaccine claims

By Amanda Seitz, Associated Press
nsjonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube is wiping vaccine skeptics from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on so-called vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday. YouTube’s new rules will prohibit “misinformation” about any vaccine that has been approved by health authorities such as the World Health Organization and are currently being administered. The platform had already begun to crack down late last year on what it calls false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine.

