YouTube bans videos questioning vaccine claims

The story is still captivating the country. Where is Brian Laundrie? People are frustrated. How could he still be eluding capture? What does his family know? Why aren’t they helping? Gabby Petito’s family called for Laundrie to turn himself in earlier this week on the Dr. Phil Show. But as of now, he’s still out there somewhere. And social media, desperate for answers, has no shortage of theories as to where he could be. We told you earlier about sighting in Boone and along the Appalachian Trail but there are plenty of new ideas making the rounds. One Brian Laundrie theory is particularly reaching.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO