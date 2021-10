'I hope I don't meet you so soon!' Chelsea defender Thiago Silva cheekily comments on photo of PSG's fearsome forward trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Thomas Tuchel has insisted age will have no bearing on Thiago Silva’s Chelsea future.The evergreen Brazil defender turned 37 this week and is already the second oldest active Premier League player, behind Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.The former Paris St Germain centre-back signed a one-year contract extension in June for a second Stamford Bridge campaign and continues to belie his advancing years through commanding performances.And Blues boss Tuchel believes form and form alone will determine how long he can keep on extending his west London tenure.“It’s on him, it’s on him; I cannot answer this question right now, but hopefully he...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO