CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orinda, CA

UPDATE: Eastbound Lanes of Hwy 24 Reopen in Orinda After Police Arrest Carjacking Suspects

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFGpg_0cCAy3Zf00

ORINDA (CBS SF) — Police pursuit of a suspect vehicle involved in a carjacking shut down eastbound lanes of Highway 24 east of Wilder Road in Orinda for 90 minutes Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to Berkeley police, at about 1:48 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle wanted from a previous carjacking in Oakland. Police said the vehicle fled from officers and got on Highway 24 with officers in pursuit.

With assistance from CHP, police were able to stop the suspect vehicle and detain the occupants, police said.

The same or similar vehicle may have been involved in three robberies Tuesday evening in Berkeley, Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Byron White said.

Electronics were taken in each of the robberies, according to police. Two occurred downtown and the other at Caffe Strada, just south of the University of California at Berkeley campus, White said.

A victim in one of the robberies was injured by one or more suspects after chasing them.

Photos posted on Twitter showed police, CHP and a fire unit at the scene on the left side of the freeway.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the police activity shortly after 2:30 p.m., saying that all eastbound lanes had been shut down.

As of 2:40 p.m., the left lanes remain blocked.

The lane closures on the eastern side of the Caldecott Tunnel were causing major traffic back ups heading east on Highway 24 and Highway 13 in Oakland and Berkeley.

Just before 4 p.m., CHP said the scene had been cleared and all eastbound lanes of the freeway were reopened.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Investigate Shooting Near McClymonds High, At Least 1 Injured

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in Oakland confirmed that they are investigating a shooting that happened near McClymonds High School late Wednesday morning that left at least one person injured. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened at around 11:45 a.m. on the 2600 block of Myrtle Street, which is near the front entrance of the school. Arriving officers found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. There were reports that the injury was the result of a shooting between two vehicles. Police said there were no further details as of early Wednesday afternoon. There was no word on the condition of the shooting victim. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman Repeatedly Ran Over In Millbrae Parking Lot Dies; Suspect Facing Murder Charge

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A man accused of running over a woman in a Millbrae parking lot last month is now facing a murder charge after the victim died, deputies said. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the victim succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning. Deputies said an attempted murder charge against the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Garrett Young, will be escalated to murder. Around 12:20 a.m. on September 20, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy conducting a business check found the woman lying face down in the lot of the Starbucks on the 500 block of Broadway. Deputies said the...
MILLBRAE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian On Interstate 680 In San Jose Hit by Multiple Vehicles

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian on Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by multiple vehicles, the California Highway Patrol said. The initial call came at about 5:25 a.m. of a person laying in the number 2 or 3 lane of northbound 680 south of Jackson Ave. A second call also came in reporting a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the number 3 lane. The CHP said the vehicle continued on after hitting the pedestrian, who was then struck two additional times by separate vehicles. Both the second and third vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the CHP said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the identity was withheld until the person’s family is notified. The number 2, 3 and 4 lanes were closed during the investigation for nearly four hours, the CHP said. Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information was asked to contact the San Jose Area CHP Office.  
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly Vehicle-Pedestrian Collision Shuts Down I-680 Northbound Lanes In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was fatally struck early Wednesday morning walking on I-680 in San Jose, shutting down all northbound lanes near Jackson Ave. According to the Highway Patrol, they received a 911 call around 5:26 a.m. reporting a person down in a lane on the busy highway. Arriving officers discovered the body of a man, who was declared dead at the scene. They immediately closed down all northbound lanes triggering a Sig Alert for the freeway. California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee told the East Bay Times that the man was hit by an initial vehicle and struck again by at least one other car. No additional injuries were reported. All northbound traffic was being diverted on to Jackson. Jackson to Alum Rock was the city street bypass, but commuters were warned it would be best to avoid the area. No other details were immediately available. There was no ETA as to when the lanes would be reopened.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orinda, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Orinda, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

OPD Chief Cites September As Most Violent Month Of 2021 With 17 Homicides

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong held a sobering press conference Monday afternoon to address the month of September as having been “the most violent month” in the Bay Area’s third largest city to date this year. Armstrong addressed the news media, joined by several family members of Oakland homicide victims. The city recorded 17 homicides in September. “It is sad to say that we lost 17 lives in the month of September,” Armstrong said. “Senseless violence, so many people whose lives are gone.” The city’s 106 homicides, to date for this year, is the highest number of homicides since...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Attack In San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man was arrested in the unprovoked, fatal assault of a 34-year-old man in city’s Mission District, police said Tuesday. The incident happened on September 28 in the area of Treat Ave. and Kamille Ct., just north of Cesar Chavez Blvd. San Francisco police said the medical examiner’s office contacted homicide investigators on October 1 to advise that a man who died at that location was likely the victim of an unreported assault. Investigators found witnesses who said the victim was with a group of people that evening and was approached by a person who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Bomb Threats Evacuate 2 South Bay High Schools; Calls Came From Same Phone

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay on Tuesday were investigating two separate bomb threats that were called into high schools in Mountain View and San Jose from the same phone number, according to authorities. Police in Mountain View were investigating the first bomb threat that was called into St. Francisco High School early Tuesday afternoon Mountain View school bomb threat (CBS)15 Police also assured parents a rumor that there was an active shooter at the school were unfounded. The Mountain View Police Department Twitter account posted just after 1 p.m. that the threat was called in at the school...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

Several Injured After Shots Fired Into Restaurant In Unincorporated Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after several diners at a restaurant in unincorporated Redwood City were injured by gunfire early Sunday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., deputies were called to the Mariscos El Camino restaurant on the 2600 block of El Camino Real after reports of gunfire. An investigation determined that an undisclosed number of rounds were fired into the restaurant by one or possibly more suspects. Several victims inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they have collected evidence from the scene and detectives are following up with victims and witnesses. Additional details about the shooting or information about the suspects were immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Joe Fava of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4192 or by emailing jfava@smcgov.org.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron White
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Power Restored in Marin County After PG&E Outage Caused By Wayward Bird

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — A power outage affecting more than 6,000 PG&E customers in Marin County on Wednesday morning was caused by a bird that flew into electrical equipment, according to the utility. The power outage spread across parts of San Rafael, San Anselmo, Ross, Fairfax and Kentfield. Utility PIO Karly Hernandez said the outage began around 6:35 a.m. and was impacting 6,249 customers. “Crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to identify the cause of the outage, make any necessary repairs if needed and restore customers safely,” Hernandez said in an email. Local police were warning residents to be aware that traffic signs may not be working. If you come to an intersection and the light is out, officials said, treat it like a four-way stop. Responding crews restored power to all customers in about three hours and determined a large bird had flown into electrical equipment, PG&E officials later confirmed. No other details about the outage were immediately released by the utility.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire Burns Home In East San Jose; 7 Residents Displaced

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fire burned a house and scorched a neighboring home in East San Jose Tuesday afternoon. The San Jose Fire Department said the fire started just before 2 p.m. at a single-family, single-story home on the 1200 block of Farringdon Dr. UPDATE: Farringdon Dr. fire placed under control at 2:29pm. Fire appears to have started in the rear of the home, also burning the surrounding fence and backyard patio. Some exterior damage to neighboring home. No reports of injuries. Cause unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/5wYbiVKoRQ — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 5, 2021 The one-alarm fire was placed under control at 2:29 p.m. the fire department said. It appeared to have started in the rear of the home and spread to the surrounding fence and backyard patio. A neighboring home sustained some some exterior damage. Total damage estimates were not immediately available. The fire department said the Red Cross was assisting seven people who were displaced by the fire. No one was hurt in the fire and there was no known cause, the fire department said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Artificial Turf Stolen From San Jose Home As Drought Drives Rising Demand

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – As the ongoing drought prompts some to replace their lawns, thieves were caught on camera stealing an expensive roll of artificial turf from the front of a San Jose home. Security cameras at a house on Eastridge Drive picked up a suspicious white SUV driving slowly by with its headlights off, around 1:20 in the morning on September 25th. Two minutes later, two men are seeing walking up to the property from the left and they go straight for a big roll of artificial turf that’s laying in the front yard of Rick Telly’s home. The thieves were...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Union City Police Investigating Friday Evening Fatal Shooting

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating a Friday night shooting on Union City’s Queen Anne Drive that claimed the life of the victim. According to the Union City police, officers were were dispatched to the 4200 block of Queen Anne Drive at approximately 8:31 p.m. When they arrived on scene, the officers located a single victim with at least one gunshot wound. Life saving measures were undertaken, but the victim succumbed to their injuries. The investigation is on-going. The motive for the shooting or information about a suspect has not been released. The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at angelaf@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5227. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
UNION CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Sf Bay#Cbs Sf#Caffe Strada#Okatiekk
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Who Allegedly Attempted to Ram Palo Alto Police Vehicle Arrested

PALO ALTO (BCN) — Police in Palo Alto last week arrested a man who allegedly tried to drive his vehicle into an occupied police cruiser. Ismael Hernandez Rodriguez, 28, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. Palo Alto police car ramming suspect Ismael Hernandez Rodriguez (Palo Alto Police Department) On Sept. 22 at 3:59 p.m., an officer on patrol was driving in the 1400 block of El Camino Real when another vehicle pulled up next to the police cruiser, and the...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dramatic CHP Video: Hercules Starbucks Robbery Suspects Arrested After Wild East Bay Pursuit

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Three suspects in the robbery of a Hercules Starbucks were in custody after they led police and California Highway Patrol officers on a wild pursuit that included traveling the wrong way on a busy Interstate Highway 80 and 580, forcing other drivers to swerve out of the way. Investigators said the incident began around 12:57 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to reports of a man running out of a Starbucks on Willow Ave. in Hercules with a trash bag full of money from the cash registers. The suspect, described as a thin, Black man wearing dark clothing, had...
HERCULES, CA
CBS San Francisco

15-Year-Olds Arrested For Brazen Newark Armed Robbery

NEWARK (CBS SF) — Two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a Newark strong-arm robbery and police chase in a carjacked vehicle while trying to elude capture. On Sept. 23, officers with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit advised the Newark police that a white Toyota RAV4 recently stolen in a carjacking had been spotted in Newark. The sheriff’s office reported to police the occupants of the vehicle also were seen committing a strong-armed robbery in the area of Newark Blvd. and Jarvis Ave. Fortunately, the victim of the robbery — a 75-year-old man — did not suffer any serious injuries. Responding officers located the suspects as they fled the scene and a pursuit ensued. The chase went on to eastbound state Highway 84 and to northbound I-880 before the vehicle pulled into a clutch-de-sac and two of the three suspects fled on foot through some residential backyards. Police took the driver into custody without further incident. Another suspect was arrested a short time later after police established a perimeter around the area. The third suspect was not located. Investigators were working on identify him. The suspects were being held by juvenile authorities, facing several charges.
NEWARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Ex-Con Arrested For Dozens of Burglary, ID Theft Cases Across State

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A convicted felon on probation for burglary, forgery and identity theft was arrested this week in Santa Rosa on a litany of similar charges, and investigators are seeking additional ID theft victims across the county and the state, police said Friday. Santa Rosa police said an identity theft victim contacted the department in early September after discovering someone had  obtained a car loan and bought a vehicle using the victim’s name. The identity thief used the victim’s personal identifying information and fraudulent identification documents at a local car dealership, police said. Investigators identified the suspect as 27-year-old...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Police Search For Brazen Smash-And-Grab Jewelry Store Robbers

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A pair of smash-and-grab robbers held a customer and employees at gunpoint at a Santa Rosa jewelry store before rifling through glass display cases and escaping with an undisclosed amount of merchandise. Santa Rosa police said the incident took place on Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. inside the downtown Santa Rosa Plaza mall. Officers responded to a 911 call and discovered upon arrival the ransacked store and shaken victims. Based on the investigation, detectives believed two adult male suspects entered the Santa Rosa Plaza through a furniture store, on the south side of the building. They ran through...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Friends Stunned By Well-Known Oakland Educator Dirk Tillotson’s Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While Oakland homicide detectives attempt to unravel the details surrounding his slaying, friends were stunned and in mourning for well-known educator Dirk Tillotson, who was killed in his home becoming the city’s 105th homicide victim. Police have not officially identified Tillotson as the victim of the fatal late Friday night shooting in the home in Oakland’s Maxwell Park neighborhood, friends and colleagues have. Investigators were still trying to determine if the shooting was the result of a home invasion robbery. Tillotson founded the non-profit, Great School Choices, where he advocated and blogged about school inequities and how to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Man Arrested For Allegedly Running Over Woman During Dispute Over Massage Payment

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old San Jose man was in custody after he allegedly ran over a woman while disputing a bill for a massage at a Palo Alto spa. Palo Alto police said Juan Carlos Valdivia has been booked into Santa Clara County Jail for the violent September 24th confrontation. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the 3400 block of El Camino Real at about 11:33 a.m. They discovered a woman in her forties, sitting in the roadway, suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital with multiple broken bones and was in...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

City Officials Commemorate 30th Anniversary of Oakland Hills Firestorm

OAKLAND (KPIX) — On Saturday, Oct. 19, 1991, a massive wildfire roared through residential areas of Oakland and Berkeley. It became known as the Oakland Hills Firestorm and stood as the most destructive fire in California history. Thirty years later, people who were there met at the Rockridge BART station to remember those who died and talk about lessons learned. The historic blaze sparked to life on what used to be a vacant lot growing into a small brush fire that crews thought they had put out. But, after they left, the Diablo Winds began howling and smoldering embers became...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy