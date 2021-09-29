CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals’ Higgins, Bates out with injuries for Jaguars game

The Associated Press
 7 days ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals will be without receiver Tee Higgins and safety Jessie Bates for their Thursday night matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And the team likely will be missing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee). Both were listed Wednesday as doubtful.

However, cornerback Trae Waynes is expected to make his Bengals debut. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the team before the 2020 season, but missed the entire year with a pectoral injury. He’s been bothered this season by a hamstring injury.

Higgins, the Bengals leading receiver in 2020, will miss his second game with a shoulder injury. Bates, a key player in the team’s retooled defense, didn’t miss any time in last week’s win over the Steelers, but is unable to play because of a neck injury.

Awuzie was injured during the Steelers game. Su’a-Filo was out last week, replaced by rookie Jackson Carman at right guard. Carman did not allow a sack or hit on quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Jaguars will be without kicker Josh Lambo and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.

Lambo missed two extra points in Sunday’s 31-19 loss to Arizona and has missed all three of his field-goal attempts in three games. Robertson-Harris also was out for Sunday’s game.

AllBengals

Watch: Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Return to Practice for Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Jaguars without multiple key players in Week 4. They're hoping to get most, if not all of those guys back this week against the Packers. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder), safety Jessie Bates (neck) and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) all returned to practice on Wednesday. Joe Mixon (ankle) didn't participate. He rode the bike on the rehab field.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
firstsportz.com

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has grabbed recent headlines in the footballing world courtesy of a video that has gone viral on social media since yesterday. The coach who is yet to win his first match as coach of the football side has now been the center of attraction for something other than the results on the pitch.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
