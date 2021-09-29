CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Walz: Emergency shelters to get $15M in US rescue plan funds

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article Governor Tim Walz announced an allocation of $15 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to help emergency shelters serving vulnerable Minnesotans improve COVID-19 mitigation measures. The funding will support the state’s Emergency Services Program grants, which are awarded to organizations that provide emergency shelter and essential services for people who are homeless. The $15 million in American Rescue Plan funds will be competitively awarded, prioritizing investments that acquire or modify shelter spaces to improve prevention of COVID-19 transmission or outbreaks.

knoxradio.com

