Walz: Emergency shelters to get $15M in US rescue plan funds

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Walz wants state lawmakers to back a 10-million-dollar drought aid plan to help farmers in the state. Last week, the governor appeared before reporters at the Gene and Louise Smallidge Farm to detail his plan which he says will help farmers and growers who have dealt with historic drought conditions and can't rely on other federal programs. The proposal includes five-million for "rapid response grants" for livestock producers and specialty crop growers as well as five-million for the Rural Finance Authority's Disaster Recover Loan Program. Those with agriculture and farmer groups said they hope the legislature considers the proposal in an October special session.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO