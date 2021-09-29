CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The new GitHub Issues – 09/29 update

github.blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince our last update, we've continued to improve the GitHub Issues beta to expand the capabilities of both project tables and boards. Here are some of the recent ships:. Remove the repetition with new automated workflows that help you keep your project up-to-date. Select the workflows you would like to...

github.blog

Comments / 0

Related
github.blog

Improvements to GitHub Releases – public beta

Maintainers can now automatically generate release notes, giving them a summary of all the pull requests for a given release. The Releases UI gets a refresh giving more clarity into what’s included in a given release, as well as recognition for the contributors in the community. We have also fixed a number of papercuts including no longer showing tags on the releases list view and making videos playable in releases. This won’t be turned on by default in the beta, and will need to be enabled through the Feature Preview.
COMPUTERS
github.blog

A new public beta of GitHub Releases: How we’re improving the release experience

GitHub is where developers come to learn and celebrate what’s new in open source, and where maintainers share, collaborate and celebrate their community’s work. One of the most important parts of the software development life cycle is delivering your software to those who use it. Today, we are sharing some recent improvements we’ve made to GitHub Releases in a new public beta to make it easier to create and communicate compelling, high-quality releases while encouraging collaboration and engagement from the community.
COMPUTERS
github.blog

A Redesigned Explore tab on GitHub Mobile

The Explore tab on GitHub Mobile has been redesigned to make it easier to find the best projects on GitHub!. Find personalized repository recommendations based on your past contributions and previously starred repositories. It's now possible to find trending projects in the last day, week, or month, and get even more specific with filters for specific programming or spoken languages.
COMPUTERS
github.blog

GitHub Availability Report: September 2021

In September, we experienced no incidents resulting in service downtime to our core services. Please follow our status page for real time updates. To learn more about what we’re working on, check out the GitHub engineering blog.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux#Macos#Faq
github.blog

Deprecation Notice: Recover Accounts Elsewhere

Recover Accounts Elsewhere allows a user to store a recovery token with a third-party recovery partner to use as a recovery method when their account is protected by two-factor authentication. Effective immediately, we will no longer be allowing new recovery tokens to be stored using Recover Accounts Elsewhere. On December...
SlashGear

New World gives update on server issues and transfers

New World is quickly approaching the end of its first week of service, and like many MMOs, New World‘s first week has been filled with talk of queues. There are lots of complaints coming for the New World player base concerning the queue times on certain servers, and with the weekend in sight, Amazon has provided an update on those … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
github.blog

Dependency review is generally available

Dependency review is now generally available for all public repositories and for private repositories with GitHub Advanced Security enabled. Dependency review helps you understand dependency changes and the security impact of these changes when reviewing pull requests. It provides an easily understandable visualization of dependency changes with a rich diff on the "Files Changed" tab of a pull request and shows:
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
github.blog

Deprecation Notice: Codes of Conduct API preview

The Codes of Conduct API preview, which was accessible with the scarlet-witch-preview header, is being deprecated. On December 6th, 2021, the fields behind this API preview will no longer be accessible. We recommend using the Get community profile metrics endpoint to retrieve information about a repository's code of conduct. Email...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
github.blog

Cybersecurity spotlight on bug bounty researchers @chen-robert and @ginkoid

The GitHub bug bounty team is excited to kick off Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a spotlight on two talented security researchers who participate in the GitHub Security Bug Bounty Program. Security is core to GitHub’s mission, and our bug bounty team is continually focused on driving improvements as to how...
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Favorite Parts of iOS 15 – TMO Daily Observations 2021-09-29

Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss their favorite features (so far) in iOS 15, and a small bit of media news. SimpliSafe protects your home and family with an easy to use security system, which includes the new Wireless Outdoor Security Camera. Get 20% off a SimpliSafe system AND your first month of Interactive Monitoring free at SimpliSafe.com/TDO today!
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Raven Pro Document Scanner Review

A capable sheetfed scanner in the medium- to high-volume range, the Raven Pro Document Scanner ($649.85) has one standout feature: an 8-inch, tablet-like touch screen interface that lets you operate the scanner from start to finish. As long as you have the scanner connected to a network (for cloud storage) or storage device, no PC is required. Of the sheetfed document scanners we’ve reviewed over the past several years, only Canon’s much more expensive imageFormula ScanFront 400 and Fujitsu’s ScanSnap iX1600 (Editors’ Choice recipients both) come with relatively large touch screens. The Raven Pro is fast, accurate, and easy to use, and it's our latest favorite medium- to high-volume networkable sheetfed desktop document scanner.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are Already on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are near and Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level to create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office.  Waiting...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 design Apple usually...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy