CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Around the NFL: Brady Returns to Foxboro, Watson Asking Price Dropping, ManningCast, Golladay’s Routes, More

bleachernation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a rough go of it lately for football fans around Chicago. The Bears are, uh, a mess (and that’s probably putting it kindly). But hey, I finally won a game in fantasy football this week! So I’ve got that going for me, which is nice. Regardless, it’s probably a good time to look for other exciting football things to occupy our time this week, so let’s do that.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Adam Schefter
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Manningcast#Snfonnbc#Gillette Stadium#The New England Patriots#Espn#Ppr#Rsherman 25#Bucs#Cb
AOL Corp

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
Fox News

Tom Brady reveals which team he loves to beat the most: 'There's no doubt about that'

Tom Brady joined an exclusive club on Sunday night when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the New England Patriots in the quarterback’s return to Foxborough. Brady became the latest quarterback to beat all 32 teams, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees as the only ones to complete the feat. When he appeared in the latest episode of Jim Gray’s "Let’s Go" podcast, the legendary sportscaster asked him which team he enjoys beating the most.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman drops truth bomb on expectations after joining forces with Tom Brady

Richard Sherman is not yet done in the NFL. The veteran cornerback will begin another chapter in his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. This means that he will be on the same team as Tom Brady, whose team once defeated Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now, Sherman is looking forward to help the Bucs defend their crown, though how much is left in his gas tank is something that’s a bit uncertain.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth launched into a full-throated defense of Belichick when discussing Wickersham's book

Bill Belichick isn’t the only person publicly disputing details of Seth Wickersham’s upcoming tell-all book chronicling his relationship with Tom Brady and the unraveling of the Patriots’ dynasty. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are doing the same. During the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s heart-palpitating 19-17 win over the Patriots...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady reveals what he's really thinking when asked to evaluate young NFL passers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady explains that he thinks of Bill Belichick when asked to evaluate young quarterbacks around the NFL. Brady has been fairly brief on the impact of Belichick on the quarterback’s career ahead of a matchup between the two stars in Week 4. The Buccaneers play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, where Brady established himself as the greatest quarterback of all time.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy