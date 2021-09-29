Around the NFL: Brady Returns to Foxboro, Watson Asking Price Dropping, ManningCast, Golladay’s Routes, More
It’s been a rough go of it lately for football fans around Chicago. The Bears are, uh, a mess (and that’s probably putting it kindly). But hey, I finally won a game in fantasy football this week! So I’ve got that going for me, which is nice. Regardless, it’s probably a good time to look for other exciting football things to occupy our time this week, so let’s do that.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0