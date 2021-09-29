CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MD

Man Dies After Being Shot In Parkville Tuesday Evening

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 7 days ago

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police said the victim who was shot in Parkville Tuesday evening has died from injuries.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Mark Russell. Officials responded to the 7700 block of Harford Road for a reported shooting.

Investigators are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

