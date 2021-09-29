Dana White Addresses Whether The UFC Will Take Action On Jon Jones
Dana White isn’t surprised that Jon Jones is in trouble with the law again. Jon Jones is no stranger to being in trouble. Throughout the course of his UFC career, Jones has been arrested several times and suspended from the UFC for violating the drug policy on multiple occasions. Having been in these kinds of situations before, Jones’s recent arrest does not come as a shock to UFC president Dana White. He spoke a bit to media following the Contender Series about what, if anything, will be done about Jones.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0