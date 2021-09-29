CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees Option Disappointing Lefty Andrew Heaney as Jonathan Loáisiga Returns From Injured List

By Pat Ragazzo
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpXR4_0cCAuRHm00

Despite losing one pitcher on Tuesday night in Jameson Taillon, who re-aggravated his ankle injury in his first start back from the injured list, the Yankees jettisoned another arm from the big-league roster this afternoon.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney was optioned by the Yankees, manager Aaron Boone revealed Wednesday afternoon.

This move should come as no surprise. New York acquired Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline, and this pickup has been a disaster ever since.

In 12 appearances (five starts) with the Yankees, Heaney holds a 2-2 record with a 7.32 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP and 13 home runs surrendered in just 35.2 innings.

Rather than designating Heaney for assignment, Boone said that the left-hander and the team worked it out so he can remain within the organization, heading down to the club's facility in Tampa.

"I think he's enjoyed being here and one thing he's earned is the respect of the organization in the room," Boone said. "He came over here and obviously has had his struggles but we've put them in different roles, he's always taken the ball, he's always been accountable and I think he's open to continuing to work here and learn here."

Beyond Heaney’s poor performance, however, the Yankees’ reasoning for sending him down was due to the return of a significant upgrade in their bullpen.

As expected, setup man Jonathan Loáisiga has been activated from the IL.

The hard-throwing righty last pitched on September 3, before landing on the shelf two days later with a right shoulder injury.

Luckily, Loáisiga was able to beat the clock prior to the end of the season by making it back to the big leagues for the final stretch run.

With the Yankees’ clinging to a two-game lead in the top AL Wild Card spot with only five left to play, Loáisiga’s return couldn’t come at a better time, after the additions of Michael King, Luis Severino and Domingo German have already strengthened their bullpen immensely.

Now, the rich will become even richer, as New York will have a dominant late-inning arm reinserted into their ‘pen.

Prior to this injury, Loáisiga was enduring a breakout year in the Bronx, posting a 9-4 record, a 2.25 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP across 68 innings.

As for Heaney, he likely would not have factored into the Yankees’ postseason roster plans due to his struggles.

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
New York Post

Yankees set to get Jonathan Loaisiga back

TORONTO — The Yankees are expecting to add right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga to the bullpen Wednesday, Aaron Boone said before the Yankees’ 7-2 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Loaisiga has been out with a right shoulder strain since Sept. 5. Before the injury, Loaisiga had been the Yankees’...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Jonathan Loáisiga
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Michael King
Newsday

Yankees activate Domingo German off the 10-day injured list

One night after a triumphant return for Luis Severino, the Yankees welcomed back Domingo German to their new-look bullpen. German, who started 18 games and pitched in relief three times this season, was activated off the 10-day injured list before Wednesday night’s series finale against Texas. German had been out since Aug. 1 with a sore shoulder.
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Bronx Bombers return as Yankees take game one from from the Red Sox

Tonight the New York Yankees entered one of their most critical series of the season in an effort to hold on to a wild-card berth in the postseason. The New York Yankees opened a three-game series with their traditional age-long rivals Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Yankees put ace Gerrit Cole on the mound to face one of the Red Sox’s most successful pitchers Nathan Eovaldi in that effort. The effort came up big as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 8-3.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees finally dump Andrew Heaney, but loophole keeps lefty ‘in mix’

At long last, the Yankees trimmed the fat from their pitching staff. Andrew Heaney didn’t come close to earning his keep after joining the team in a trade-deadline deal and it finally cost the left-hander his job Wednesday when reliever Jonathan Loaisiga was activated from the injured list. Want more...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Los Angeles Angels#Era#Al Wild Card#Domingo German
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Tuesday; Luke Voit sits against lefty again (9/28/21)

This week’s big Yankees’ series in Toronto begins Tuesday night with two pitchers coming off the injured list to start. Right-hander Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.41) will be back for the Yankees after three missed starts due to a partial tendon tear in his right ankle, while Blue Jays ace left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (13-9, 4.34) was sidelined for 10 days due to neck tightness.
MLB
FingerLakes1

Yankees recall Andrew Velazquez, option Albert Abreu

The Yankees have recalled Andrew Velazquez and put him right into the starting lineup at shortstop. In a corresponding roster move, right-hander Albert Abreu was optioned to Triple-A, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch (via Twitter). Velazquez’s return to the lineup provided the Yankees with some infield insurance over these final two...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Luke Voit Returns to Injured List As Knee Issues Persist

Luke Voit left the field gingerly on Wednesday night after he struck out in his first at-bat in a week. The pitch Voit whiffed on got away from Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire, but first base was already occupied. Voit ran down the line anyway and came up limping. Now the Yankees’ scarcely used first baseman is heading to the injured list for the fourth time this season.
MLB
FingerLakes1

Yankees place DJ LeMahieu on injured list

The Yankees are placing infielder DJ LeMahieu on the injured list with a sports hernia, according to manager Aaron Boone, as relayed by several reporters, including Marly Rivera of ESPN. LeMahieu last played September 30th, missing the past few games with the injury, meaning the soonest he could return to the club would be if they qualified for the ALCS. Right-handed pitcher Luis Gil is taking his spot on the active roster.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees place Luke Voit on 60-day injured list, as knee issue ends slugger's season

The Yankees announced ahead of Thursday's game that they had placed first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation. On Sunday, they transferred Voit to the 60-day injured list, ending his season. Voit, 30 years old, has had his availability greatly restricted this season...
MLB
okcheartandsoul.com

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu placed on 10-day injured list with sports hernia ahead of regular season finale

The New York Yankees will be without leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu for Game 162 on Sunday, as well as any potential postseason games over the next few days. On Sunday, the Yankees announced LeMahieu has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia. The move to retroactive to Friday. LeMahieu has been playing through the injury for several weeks.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
402
Followers
556
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy