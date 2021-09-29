Yankees Option Disappointing Lefty Andrew Heaney as Jonathan Loáisiga Returns From Injured List

Despite losing one pitcher on Tuesday night in Jameson Taillon, who re-aggravated his ankle injury in his first start back from the injured list, the Yankees jettisoned another arm from the big-league roster this afternoon.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney was optioned by the Yankees, manager Aaron Boone revealed Wednesday afternoon.

This move should come as no surprise. New York acquired Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline, and this pickup has been a disaster ever since.

In 12 appearances (five starts) with the Yankees, Heaney holds a 2-2 record with a 7.32 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP and 13 home runs surrendered in just 35.2 innings.

Rather than designating Heaney for assignment, Boone said that the left-hander and the team worked it out so he can remain within the organization, heading down to the club's facility in Tampa.

"I think he's enjoyed being here and one thing he's earned is the respect of the organization in the room," Boone said. "He came over here and obviously has had his struggles but we've put them in different roles, he's always taken the ball, he's always been accountable and I think he's open to continuing to work here and learn here."

Beyond Heaney’s poor performance, however, the Yankees’ reasoning for sending him down was due to the return of a significant upgrade in their bullpen.

As expected, setup man Jonathan Loáisiga has been activated from the IL.

The hard-throwing righty last pitched on September 3, before landing on the shelf two days later with a right shoulder injury.

Luckily, Loáisiga was able to beat the clock prior to the end of the season by making it back to the big leagues for the final stretch run.

With the Yankees’ clinging to a two-game lead in the top AL Wild Card spot with only five left to play, Loáisiga’s return couldn’t come at a better time, after the additions of Michael King, Luis Severino and Domingo German have already strengthened their bullpen immensely.

Now, the rich will become even richer, as New York will have a dominant late-inning arm reinserted into their ‘pen.

Prior to this injury, Loáisiga was enduring a breakout year in the Bronx, posting a 9-4 record, a 2.25 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP across 68 innings.

As for Heaney, he likely would not have factored into the Yankees’ postseason roster plans due to his struggles.

