By Steff Yotka
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago
Of all the designers to have Y2K mania, Lauren Manoogian is by far the least expected. Thoughtful, peaceful Manoogian is about as far as one can get from Britney and X-tina… And yet for spring 2022, Manoogian found herself revisiting design elements she once hated from the late ’90s and early aughts. Ruched pieces, scrunched fabrics, and citron yellow became central to her collection. And then came the bandeau tops, Manoogian explained over a video call from Paris, which she and her partner, Chris Fireoved, used to layer up, over, and under their rich knitwear. The final product looks nothing like the stringy, strappy nostalgic stuff populating other collections—a testament to Manoogian’s sure-footed and stable vision.

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

