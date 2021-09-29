Navient sees stock drop 14% after announcing plan to exit federal student loan servicing
Navient’s stock price fell by almost 14% Wednesday in the wake of its decision to no longer service federal student loans. Wilmington-based Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI), one of the largest servicers for the U.S. Department of Education and its massive $1.7 trillion outstanding student loan portfolio, agreed Tuesday to transfer the servicing for its 6 million federal loan borrowers to Reston, Virginia-based competitor Maximus (NYSE: MMS).www.bizjournals.com
