FX’s ‘Kindred’ Pilot Adds Ryan Kwanten, Micah Stock & More to Cast
FX is rounding out the cast for its upcoming pilot, Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler’s book. Joining the lineup for this drama is Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Micah Stock (The Right Stuff), Gayle Rankin (GLOW), Austin Smith (Hamilton), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Godfather of Harlem), and David Alexander Kaplan (The Resident). Together they’ll serve as series regulars alongside previously announced star and newbie Mallori Johnson.www.tvinsider.com
