CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mayor Lightfoot Insists She’s Not Giving Up, But Offers No Specifics On Plans To Keep Bears From Moving To Arlington Heights

By Jim Williams
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTLA8_0cCAuCI700

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears have talked about moving to Arlington Heights numerous times going back decades, but this time, it’s different.

On Wednesday, the Bears confirmed that they have signed a $197 million deal to buy the Arlington International Racecourse, which hosted its last horseraces last weekend.

As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported, the Bears are not ready to hire construction crews yet. But the purchase agreement means their days here at Soldier Field could be numbered.

For a century, the Bears have played their home games in the city itself. They shared Wrigley Field with the Cubs from 1921 to 1970, and they have called Soldier Field home since 1971.

“The news yesterday was not unexpected,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Mayor Lightfoot insisted she is not throwing in the towel, but offered no specifics on what she can do to keep the Bears in the city – and out of Arlington Heights.

“I want to talk to them. I want to do what we can,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “I’m a Bears fan first and foremost. I want them to stay in the named city – and if we can keep them here, we’ll keep them here.”

Meanwhile, while the team will still be called the Chicago Bears if they move to Arlington Heights, the city itself will take a financial hit – as hotels and restaurants near Soldier Field see fewer customers. Martin Murch, owner of Burger Bar in the South Loop, said he would see a major loss.

“It’s probably the difference-maker for us on an economic basis, and probably a quarter of a million dollars a year,” he said.

With that economic activity and prestige on the line, Mayor Lightfoot is trying to persuade the Bears to negotiate.

“I’m not going to bargain against myself,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “They’ve got to come to the table, and put their list of asks on the table.”

Despite the purchasing agreement with Arlington Racecourse, the Bears said it’s not a done deal. A statement read in part:

“Much work remains to be completed, including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction. Our goal is to chart a path forward that allows our team to thrive on the field.”

Twenty years ago, Soldier Field was rebuilt from the ground up. Only the historic exterior remained.

Back then, David Doig was chief executive officer and general superintendent of the Chicago Park District, which owns the stadium.

“I think the Bears looked at that as a good opportunity, and certainly, they’ve benefited from being on the lakefront and being at Soldier Field over the last 20 years,” Doig said Wednesday.

That rebuild cost $690 million – of which $432 million covered by taxpayers. The Bears had more revenue from many more skyboxes, as well as cash from parking and concessions.

“There were a number of sweeteners that were added to the deal to basically enhance the revenue options for the Bears at that time,” Doig said. “Now, whether that’s a good deal today or not, I don’t know.”

Certainly, the Bears believe it’s not ideal today. With 61,000 seats, Soldier Field is the NFL’s smallest stadium. Much larger football palaces – including the two newest in Los Angeles and Las Vegas – show the Bears a lot more money can be made.

“I think, you know, at the time, it was about $650 million project. That was like top of the market, I mean, back then,” Doig said. “Now you’re seeing stadiums that are like $3 and $4 billion. It’s just the order of that magnitude.”

Burger Bar’s Murch wants to see the Bears stay.

“I’d like to really be able to see the Bears focus on how they can collaborate with the city and really come up with a solution,” he said.

The mayor said if the Bears break their lease – which runs until 2033 – they will have to pay. That would be about $80 million if the lease is broken in the next few years.

“The Bears are making a business decision with that purchase. We’ll see what unfolds there,” Lightfoot said. “We also have to make a business decision here in the city of Chicago.”

It is a balancing act for mayor of a city with strained finances. Meanwhile, the Bears said much more work needs to be done before they “close on this transaction.”

The Bears typically make $75 million a year in ticket sales at Soldier Field. They make much more than that – hundreds of millions of dollars – in NFL TV revenue.

Also, here is something to think about with the Bears when it comes to betting. CBS 2’s Brad Edwards pointed out that just a few months ago, the Bears made a deal with BetRviers – their first deal with a betting sportsbook.

Sports gambling is more popular and more accessible than it has ever been.

BetRivers’ majority owner is Churchill Downs, the same group that owns and is selling Arlington International Racecourse – presumably to the Bears.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: On a depressing day in the ‘No. 1 Best Big City in the U.S.,’ Lori Lightfoot and Ken Griffin are both called liars. Enough.

On Tuesday morning, the office of Chicago’s mayor put out a news release touting a new honor from the readers of Condé Nast Traveler: Chicago was No. 1 Best Big City in the U.S.! Gov. J.B. Pritzker was quoted therein: Chicago, he said, was “a reflection of what makes Illinois great.” Less than 24 hours earlier, Illinois’ richest citizen, Ken Griffin, had delivered a very different verdict at ...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Sposato on universal basic income proposal from Mayor Lightfoot: ‘Everything about it is wrong, it’s socialism’

38th Ward Ald. Nicholas Sposato joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s against Mayor Lightfoot’s universal basic income proposal in her 2022 budget plan, which would give $500 a month to 5,000 low-income households for one year. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Daily Herald

Could Bears stadium benefit Arlington Heights taxpayers? Mayor says yes

Facing some constituent concerns -- if not outright opposition -- to the Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights, Mayor Tom Hayes is touting what the relocation could mean for local property values and taxes. The three-term mayor said the prospect of a Bears stadium and a surrounding entertainment district...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Chicago Mayor#American Football#Cbs 2#Cubs#Burger Bar#Arlington Racecourse
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago aldermen call for accountability on crime as City Council holds hearing on $1.9B CPD budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Supt. David Brown was in the hot seat Monday as the city council scrutinized the department's proposed budget for next year. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's proposed police department budget increases to $1.9 billion next year, and with crime still a major concern, members of the city council demanded to know how that money will be spent. The city's top cop faced questions about shootings, carjackings and the struggle to recruit new police officers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bears' departure from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights appears likely In 2026

After years of talks and negotiations with Chicago officials, several league sources indicated that the Bears are strongly expected to move to Arlington Heights, Illinois, in 2026, when the team can buy its way out of its lease at Solider Field. The team reached agreement on the purchase of Arlington International Racecourse, with a definite eye toward stadium construction.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Chicago mayor Lightfoot, police union clash after warning of ‘consequences’ for non-vaccinated city workers

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed Friday there would be “consequences” for any city employees who aren’t fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, according to reports, as the city continued negotiations with labor unions. Lightfoot and the Fraternal Order of Police disagreed on whether her requirement affected its members, the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

At tailgates Sunday outside Soldier Field, Chicago Bears’ possible departure is a burning issue: ‘Arlington Heights, if they move, here I come’

Amid the sizzle of brats and burgers on Weber grills and plumes of cigar smoke, something else was burning outside historic Soldier Field on Sunday, days after fans awoke to the news of a possible move away from the 97-year-old stadium. On the upper Waldron parking deck just south of the stadium, the Bears’ possible move to Arlington Heights was unsurprisingly a hot topic among the hundreds of ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
97ZOK

Illinois City Named Most Fun In United States, 2nd In World

The most fun city in the United States and second in the world is located in Illinois. You may or may not remember but a city in Illinois was recently honored for its beauty. That was Chicago. It was named most beautiful in North America and second in the world. That is pretty darn amazing considering all the competition out there. If you do not believe me, check it out for yourself, HERE.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Herald

Editorial: Bears move would transform Arlington Heights without huring Chicago

Our neighbors in Chicago sometimes counsel those of us in the suburbs to remember that we have a stake in the health of the city. And rightly so. Because we do. It would be good, when it comes to the Chicago Bears' likely relocation to Arlington Park, for those in the city to remember that the reverse is true, too. Good for those in statewide office also to remember that.
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Chicago Bears' stadium standoff could be a lose-lose for Mayor Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO — Die-hard Chicago Bears fan Mayor Lori Lightfoot must be sympathizing with rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ tough day in Cleveland: flee Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett, only to get knocked to the ground — again — by Jadeveon Clowney. The mayor faces a similarly intimidating set of obstacles in...
NFL
therealdeal.com

In Arlington Heights, brokers bullish on Bears deal

The Chicago Bears’ move to the suburbs is stirring passions on both sides of the city limits, with hometown fans bemoaning the loss to the city and real estate brokers in the team’s potential new home of Arlington Heights celebrating the impact it would have on development. The Bears agreed...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bear Kyle Long weighs in on Arlington Heights move

Former Chicago Bear Kyle Long has always been vocal about his opinions and definitely isn't shy when it comes to social media. The offensive lineman took to Twitter to share his take on the Chicago Bears getting one step closer to calling Arlington Heights their new home. Bears twitter also...
NFL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy