La Grande, OR

Endurance biking event to take place at MERA

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
 7 days ago
Nicholas Fairbanks takes off down a wooden ramp on MERA's Dirt Circus mountain bike trail during the annual Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club Shuttle Day on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

LA GRANDE — Local mountain bikers are gearing up for a long ride.

The Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club is set to host the 2021 Sasquatch Challenge at Mount Emily Recreational Area on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event is an endurance challenge to see which biker can complete the most laps on the Sasquatch Challenge Loop at MERA.

“It’s not a real high-pressure event,” said Tyler Brooks, board chair of the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club. “Hopefully it’s just a nice community event and we get some outsiders to come take part as well.”

Bikers will complete as many laps as they can in six hours on the Sasquatch Challenge Loop, which totals approximately 9.5 miles per loop. The event organizers extended the loop by about a mile this year in order to have the course start and finish in the parking lot area. Brooks hopes that this will make the event more social and allow for competitors to set up support stations.

The Sasquatch Challenge is entering its fourth year at MERA, with last year’s event being modified due to COVID-19. In 2020, challengers timed themselves and there was not a group event during the competition. Brooks and the club members are hoping for a solid turnout this year after the event drew anywhere from 30 to 50 bikers in previous years.

“We’re hoping to build on that a little bit,” Brooks said. “It’s a tough year as people have lost touch with some local annual events, but we’re hoping to have a good turnout.”

Last year’s winner completed six loops, totaling about 50 miles of trail biking. Brooks noted that the event is open to all skill levels, with some competitors in the past completing only one loop and enjoying the social experience.

“It’s open to anybody,” he said.

Registration for the event is $20 per person, which will go toward maintaining and building trails at MERA. Brooks hopes that the event will garner interest in joining the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club and its mission in taking care of MERA. He noted that the club has an emphasis on not just biking, but also hiking, trail running and other uses of the recreational area.

“We’d like to continue that usage and increase it to build more trails and maintain the ones we have right now,” Brooks said.

Comments / 0

