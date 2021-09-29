Prep girls soccer roundup: La Grande shuts out McLoughlin

Buy Now Junior Rosie Aguilera dribbles past a Fruitland player in La Grande's 3-3 draw on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Aguilera scored in the 25th minute of the first half in Saturday's match. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The Tigers earned their fourth straight win, shutting out McLoughlin 4-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

This is the second league victory of the year for La Grande, putting the team at the top of the Greater Oregon League with a 2-0 record. The Tigers are 5-1-1 overall on the season.

La Grande scored two goals in the first half and followed up with two more in the second half to secure a commanding 4-0 victory. The Tigers have shut out their last three opponents during the four-game win streak.

Both teams battled out a scoreless first 30 minutes, with neither group able to find the back of the net. Junior Rosie Aguilera broke the tie with a penalty kick in the 31st minute to give La Grande the lead. The Tigers did not wait long to strike again as senior Susanna Durvik scored in the 36th minute to extend the lead to 2-0. Durvik's goal was assisted by junior Sophia Petty.

In the second half, junior Haylee McCall scored La Grande's third goal of the match in the 42nd minute. Not long after, Aguilera put the game out of reach with her second goal of the match. Aguilera's goal in the 48th minute was assisted by Petty.

Up next, the Tigers have a rematch with Fruitland after the two teams tied on Sept. 18. In that matchup, La Grande held a 3-0 lead at halftime but surrendered three goals in the second half to allow the game to end in a tie. The tie is the only blemish of the year for Fruitland so far, compiling a 10-0-1 record. The non-league match is set to kick off at 11 a.m. at Fruitland High School on Oct. 2.