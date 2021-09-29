City commissioners concerned about fiscal portion of strategic plan

Manhattan city commissioners expressed concern Tuesday about some fiscal parts of a proposed strategic plan. Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

Manhattan city commissioners expressed concern about some of the fiscal parts of a new five-year strategic plan as they continued drafting it Tuesday evening.

The plan, called Crossroads MHK, is supposed to help guide the city commission on decision-making for projects and budgets. The plan outlines the city government’s vision, values, goals and mission.

These are the goals:

A well-run city organization A connected government An enhanced network of infrastructure A strong sense of place A strong and diversified local economy

Commissioners spent a significant portion of Tuesday’s meeting, which was a work session, discussing the “fiscal health” section in Goal 1 (A well-run city organization).

Mayor Wynn Butler said he wants to make sure the city is living within its means, that spending reflects revenue streams and that the city does not accrue more debt.

“I just want more specifics,” Butler said. “We’re not saying anything about reducing city debt. You know we have a debt limit; there’s no debt limit discussed.”

Butler said he would like to add more to the fiscal health section of Goal 1 in the action agenda.

“We don’t address the enterprise funds, fencing those off,” Butler said. “We don’t address outside agencies. I just want to see more meat from that standpoint.”

The fiscal section identifies five goals:

Build and maintain adequate fund balances.

Fund a capital improvement program.

Explore additional sources of revenue for city operations.

Engage with Riley County and the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) on its current and future structure and statutory processes.

Identify a spending plan for the Economic Recovery and Relief Sales Tax and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Commissioner Usha Reddi said she would like to see an item in Goal 1 addressing the economic recovery and relief sales tax and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds separated into two separate items because of different lengths of time and pockets of money.

Commissioner Aaron Estabrook commented that someone from the public reading the strategic plan should understand what it’s saying.

“If I read to build and maintain adequate fund balances, I understand what that means,” Estabrook said. “If I read fence off enterprise funds, I don’t know what the heck that means and nor do I care. That’s why this is a larger view.”

Commissioners agreed on goals 3, 4, and 5.

“Three, four and five, everybody wants economic development,” Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said. “Everybody wants good roads, street, water and sewer, and wants a place they can be proud of.”

The five-year strategic plan will enter a public review period starting Friday and will continue until Oct.17. There will be a public open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7, at City Hall for the strategic plan.

After the review, it goes to the city commission for discussion Oct. 19. The commission likely will vote Nov. 16.

City officials encouraged the public to add their feedback to the plan.

The plan is available online at engagemhk.org.