Pottawatomie County, KS

Pott Co. authorities seeking suspect who fled crash scene after pursuit Tuesday

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
 8 days ago

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man who evaded them after vehicle and foot pursuits Tuesday.

Pott County authorities and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers searched a rural area east of Tuttle Creek State Park late Tuesday for a man wanted for theft and burglary, as well as fleeing and eluding. KHP officials said troopers were involved in a brief pursuit of a stolen car at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man allegedly crashed the vehicle in the 7000 block of Chinkapin Circle and ran away from the scene. Officials have released a vague description of the suspect — a white man with a medium build wearing a baseball cap backward.

The search for the man was called off late Tuesday afternoon.

People who may have information are encouraged to call detectives at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via the agency’s Crimestoppers link online at ptsheriff.com.

