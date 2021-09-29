Derek Boldt of Augusta named Packers High School Coach of the Week

The Packers have announced that Derek Boldt of Augusta High School in Augusta, Wis., has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week. Boldt, in his fourth year as head coach of the Beavers, has his team out to a 6-0 start this season. After going 0-6 on the field last year, Boldt and his team have turned things around and look to remain undefeated as they take on Blair-Taylor this Friday, Oct. 1. While Boldt is happy with the progress on the field, he is even more proud of the work that his team is doing off the field. Boldt and his staff instill the motto "The Little Things Matter," and his team has taken it to heart.