CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Arizona Activists Launch Campaign On Crowdpac Targeting Senator Kyrsten Sinema With The Threat Of A Primary Challenge

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two dozen Arizona leaders and activists launched a conditional campaign on Crowdpac targeted at Senator Kyrsten Sinema. The campaign, Either Sinema Votes to End the Filibuster OR We Fund a Primary Challenger, aims to collect 1,000 pledges totaling $100,000 By October 6. As a conditional campaign, these pledges will be collected only if Senator Sinema does not vote before the end of 2021 to support President Biden's Build Back Better agenda and vote to end or reform the filibuster. In its first few hours, the campaign has collected nearly 200 pledges totaling $10,000.

Arizona Democrats have become increasingly disillusioned with Senator Sinema's obstruction to ending or reforming the filibuster, and her opposition to the commonsense provisions in President Biden's Build Back Better agenda. "Arizonans are disappointed and angry," said Belén Sisa, a founder of the campaign. "Senator Sinema has proven time and time again with her actions and votes that she is out of touch with the people she's supposed to represent. It is shameful that she has time to meet with all of these corporate donors, yet she has not held a single town hall or public meeting with constituents since taking her seat. The voters did their job by getting her elected, now it's time she does her part. Our message is clear: end or reform the Jim Crow filibuster or become a one term senator."

The campaign is modeled in part on the Crowdpac campaign started by Andy Barkan in 2018 to target Senator Susan Collins after her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court. That effort raised $1 million in pledges in its first few weeks, and ultimately reached $4 million. Those funds were used by Sara Gideon, Collins' 2020 opponent in the 2020 Maine US Senate election.

"Somehow Kyrsten Sinema thinks she can stand alone against President Biden and the entire Democratic Party and block the life-changing reforms that tens of millions of Arizonans and Americans voted for and face no consequences," said Kai Newkirk, another founder of the campaign. "Our message is clear: listen to your base, join your party, back Biden's agenda, and help remove the filibuster as an obstacle to the urgent legislation Arizonans need."

"Campaigns like this are what Crowdpac is all about," said Crowdpac's Christopher Tavlarides. "Unlike other political platforms, activists can use our streamlined platform and unique set of features to launch highly effective campaigns in minutes and begin making meaningful change immediately."

The Sinema fundraiser is backed by a large committee of Arizona leaders from community organizations, the Democratic Party, and elected office, including Belén Sisa, former National Latino Press Secretary for Bernie 2020 and co-founder of USEE ASU*, Karina Ruiz, Executive Director of ADAC*, Brianna Westbrook, former Arizona Democratic Party Vice-Chair, Steven Valencia, leader of Tucson Jobs with Justice*, Dan O'Neal, Arizona Coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America, and Kai Newkirk, founder of For All and a lead organizer of the Arizona Coalition to End the Filibuster*. (*Note: organizations are included for identification only and do not represent these organizations' opinions or endorsement of the campaign.)

About Crowdpac

Crowdpac was launched in 2014 to support progressive candidates and causes and to date has raised over $32 million in pledges and contributions with donations averaging $53.37. To learn more, visit www.crowdpac.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arizona-activists-launch-campaign-on-crowdpac-targeting-senator-kyrsten-sinema-with-the-threat-of-a-primary-challenge-301388287.html

SOURCE Crowdpac

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Sara Gideon
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Fox News

Meghan McCain: Democrat progressives have become 'toxically intolerant' after Sinema encounter

Meghan McCain has some words to Democrats over the recent treatment of Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. On Sunday, left-wing activists confronted Sinema in a classroom at Arizona State University in Phoenix and proceeded to film and follow her walking into a public bathroom. Despite filming someone in a bathroom without their consent is illegal in Arizona, protestors were insistent in hassling Sinema to supporting President Biden’s "Build Back Better" plan, which progressives are pushing to include amnesty for illegal immigrants.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema Ambushed at Airport by Activist in Viral Video

Kyrsten Sinema was filmed being challenged by activists over her refusal to support President Joe Biden's large spending package when she returned to Washington D.C. Video of the incident, which has been viewed over 200,000 times on Twitter, shows the Arizona senator confronted by the activist as she walked through the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on her return to the capital on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Democrats#Arizonans#The Supreme Court
ABC 15 News

Senator Kyrsten Sinema responds to weekend activist incident at Arizona State University

PHOENIX — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said an incident involving a community activist group over the weekend was “unacceptable.”. “Yesterday, several individuals disrupted my class at Arizona State University. After deceptively entering a locked, secure building, these individuals filmed and publicly posted videos of my students without their permission -- including footage taken of both my students and I using a restroom,” Sen. Sinema said in a press release Monday morning.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona senator condemns activists pursuing her on campus

PHOENIX — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Monday that activists who confronted her outside an Arizona State University classroom and filmed her inside a restroom were not engaging in “legitimate protest.”. The Democratic senator said that the immigration reform activists unlawfully entered the suburban Phoenix campus building, which...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy