CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Financial Close Achieved For Five Alberta Schools Under DBFM Contract

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that Concert-Bird Partners has achieved financial close on the previously disclosed contract with Alberta's government for the Design, Build, Finance, and Maintain (DBFM) contract for five Alberta high schools. The project has a total combined contract value in excess of $300 million and is a part of Alberta's Recovery Plan to create jobs and diversify the economy.

Concert-Bird Partners is a consortium comprised of Bird Capital Limited Partnership, Bird Design-Build Construction Inc., Concert Infrastructure Ltd., Ainsworth Inc., BR2 Architecture and Wright Construction Western Inc.

Under the public-private-partnership (P3) model, Concert-Bird Partners will deliver five new Alberta high schools including two in Edmonton and one in each of Blackfalds, Leduc, and Langdon. Once complete, the schools will accommodate nearly 7,000 students. Designs for the schools will include considerations for optimized building performance, energy conservation and other sustainable building features, including achieving a LEED™ Silver Certification. Work on-site is to commence at South Eastern High School in the fall of 2021, with Leduc, Heritage Valley High Schools Langdon and Blackfalds High Schools commencing in the spring / summer of 2022. All of the High Schools are scheduled for completion to meet the Target Total Availability date of May 31, 2024.

Financing for the project was arranged jointly by Bird Capital Limited Partnership and Concert Infrastructure Ltd. and will be repaid by the project concession company throughout the 30-year maintenance term.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to deliver this important project that leverages our team's demonstrated execution experience in institutional building construction, underpinned by our strong partnership with Concert Infrastructure," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird Construction Inc. "Bird's track record and expanded platform positions us to take advantage of the opportunities that continue to come to market in this sector. We remain focused on building a balanced backlog across sectors and geography, and our equity position through Bird Capital further supports long-term shareholder value creation."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO orW.R. Gingrich, CFOBird Construction Inc.5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400 Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6Phone: (905) 602-4122

About Bird Construction Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Bulletin

Committee recommends complete overhaul of panel responsible for siting energy projects

Recommendations out of a legislative study committee amount to doing away with the Site Evaluation Committee – a group that’s handled permitting for siting energy projects in the state for decades. But there’s disagreement about when is the right time for such a significant change and whether a massive overhaul is the correct way forward.  […] The post Committee recommends complete overhaul of panel responsible for siting energy projects appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
multihousingnews.com

Boston Financial Closes $221M Fund

Boston Financial Investment Management has closed on a $221 million Low Income Housing Tax Credit fund. The fund is comprised of 22 tax credit investments that will finance more than 1,800 affordable housing units across 16 multifamily and six senior living communities. The fund—Boston Financial Institutional Tax Credits 55 LP—has...
REAL ESTATE
104.5 KDAT

John Deere Employees Working Under Extended Contract

Thousands of John Deere employees across Iowa were on the job Friday morning, working under a contract extension. On Thursday, many of those employees were preparing for the possibility of strike. A six-year labor agreement between the United Auto Workers Local 838 union and Moline, Ill.-based Deere and Company expired at midnight. Union representatives posted a message on Facebook early Friday morning telling employees to report to work as normal, while the bargaining team continues to negotiate a new contract.
ECONOMY
Inside Indiana Business

First Financial Announces Branch Closings

TERRE HAUTE - Terre Haute-based First Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: THFF) says it plans to close nine of its 81 branches over the next two quarters. The banking company says the closures are part of plans to “optimize” its banking network and improve operating efficiencies. First Financial says the closings are...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Alberta#Building Construction#Cnw#Concert Bird Partners#Dbfm#Ainsworth Inc#Br2 Architecture#Leed#South Eastern High School#Blackfalds High Schools
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Daycare And Other Business Owners Says Alderman Refused To Provide Access Letters, Resulting In Thousands Of Lost Revenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — We have discovered what appears to be a pattern – three people, with three different businesses on the South Side, are all encountering the same problem with their alderman. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, they say the alderman is basically telling them it’s his way or the highway – and that was when Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) was even communicating with them. The entrepreneurs say instead of supporting economic development, he is killing it. With 500 supportive signatures on her petition, Yolanda Kemp’s daycare center is still stuck in construction limbo. The only thing stopping her is...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Construction
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.50 to $77.43 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.48 to $81.08 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.44 a gallon. November natural gas fell 63 cents to $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois residents could pay hundreds of dollars more this winter to heat their homes

A consumer advocacy group says that Illinois consumers could pay hundreds of dollars more in gas bills to heat their homes this winter due to skyrocketing natural gas prices. The Citizens Utility Board, a non-profit watchdog group, attributed the increase to “skyrocketing natural gas prices” and “out-of-control utility spending.”. “Early...
ILLINOIS STATE
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

Unlike in previous years, the U.S. shale patch will not have a large say in where oil prices will be going in the coming months. Currently, control over the market’s marginal oil supply and oil prices is firmly in the hands of the OPEC+ alliance as U.S. shale producers continue to stick to discipline in spending.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Oil and Gas Prices Could Continue to Climb Despite Green Push

A green push towards heavier use of renewable energy sources isn’t holding back prices when it comes to oil and gas, helping the case for gains in ETFs such as the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE). Based on Morningstar performance figures, the fund is up close to...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy