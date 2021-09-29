CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exceptional Design Of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Meets The Unique Needs Of Senior Living Residents

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care is a newly constructed luxury senior living community by Watercrest Senior Living, artfully designed to meet the unique needs of seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. The 107-unit community welcomed their first residents last year and recently celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and significant fanfare from the neighboring community.

At Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land, their innovative Market Street Memory Care Neighborhood is purposefully designed to connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the goal of re-experiencing memories.

Market Plaza, a highlight and central gathering space for residents and guests alike, is artfully curated to ignite the human spirit by identifying personal connections to specific sights, sounds, tastes, and smells. The active "outdoor" streetscape is complete with winding trees, fresh flowers, and innovative visual cueing, all surrounded by the calming sounds of nature. Residents delight in the comfort of familiar activities such as stopping by the Post Office and Newsstand, browsing the Art Gallery, sampling fresh pastries at the Bakery, or visiting the Salon and Barber Shop for special pampering.

"Watercrest is committed to enriching the lives of seniors by providing world-class care, multi-sensory programming, extraordinary culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors and their families," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are honored to offer the seniors of Indian Land the exceptional lifestyle and care they deserve."

Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land is purposefully designed to meet the unique needs of their residents. The community features internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing — providing opportunities for physical activity, recreation and leisure, and social interaction. The continuous loops of the circular walkways limit the need for confusing choices, reduces cognitive demand, and provides for a more enjoyable walk without the frustration of determining direction, a plight often plaguing seniors living with Alzheimer's and related dementias.

Ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, Indian Land, South Carolina, Watercrest Fort Mill - Indian Land offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. The community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. For information, please contact the community at 803-590-7005.

About Watercrest Senior Living GroupWatercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exceptional-design-of-watercrest-fort-mill-indian-land-meets-the-unique-needs-of-senior-living-residents-301388171.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

