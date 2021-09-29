CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pernod’s Single Pot Still Range Drives Irish Whiskey’s Premiumization

 7 days ago

As the owner of Irish Distillers, Pernod Ricard has a dominant portfolio in Irish whiskey, and its presence extends well beyond leading brand Jameson. The company also owns the fifth-largest Irish whiskey in the U.S., Redbreast. Last year, Redbreast jumped 19.1% to 47,000 cases and it will almost certainly cross the 50,000-case mark for the first time this year, with volume up 43% in control states in the first half. “2021 has been a very strong year for Redbreast across the range of expressions from 12-year-old to 15, 21, 27, Lustau, and Cask Strength. It remains the largest selling single pot still Irish whiskey in the world with a loyal following and a proud Irish heritage,” says Jeff Agdern, senior vice president at Pernod Ricard USA for the New Brand Ventures & Prestige portfolios.

