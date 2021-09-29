Ted Cruz ‘stands with’ Wiggins, tells LeBron to boycott Dubs games
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Grayson Allen look-alike who once played a game of one-on-one against Jimmy Kimmel for two hours, has waded into the NBA's COVID-19 vaccination status discourse. In a Wednesday Twitter thread, the Republican senator — who is vaccinated himself — tweeted that he "stands with" a spate of reportedly unvaccinated NBA players, including Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.www.warriorscentral.com
