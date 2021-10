Business is, and always will be, about people. Even though other skills are important, there's probably no better investment you can make for yourself and your business than to boost your emotional intelligence. This refers not only to how you can interpret and respond to others the feelings and thoughts of others but also how well you know yourself and respond to your own feelings and thoughts. It's one of the best things you can do to move forward as a truly fearless leader.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO