The Weeknd Casts Lily-Rose Depp As His Girlfriend in The Idol

Lindsay Lohan is starting her own podcast, and it’s not too late for her to call it “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.” The 35-year-old Disney legacy is getting back behind the mic, this time with a podcast by Red Arrow Studios’ Studio71. The yet-unnamed podcast will allow Lohan to “share her authentic voice,” giving listeners “a chance to experience a never-before-seen side” of the actress. “I’m excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast,” said Lohan, per Deadline. “I’m looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries.” It’s a superstar-sized promise, considering already we’ve seen Lindsay Lohan as a beloved teen star, a disgraced former teen star, a beach-club owner in Mykonos, a pop singer (still begging for “Xanax”), a blonde, and — most recently — as an NFT fursona. Like, this is the woman who has a rap breakdown in her 2004 Disney single “Drama Queen (That Girl).” She knows how to push the limits in an over-saturated medium. Speaking of which … Lohan is set to star in a new Netflix holiday rom-com as a spoiled hotel heiress who receives help from a scruffy lodge owner and his daughter when she loses her memory in a skiing accident. Studio71 produces podcasts such as The Bald and the Beautiful With Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo and Brittany Furlan’s Worst Firsts. Lindsay Lohan is set to join them later this year or early next.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO