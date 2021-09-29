CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Weeknd Casts Lily-Rose Depp As His Girlfriend in The Idol

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe couple that stares dead-eyed together, stays together. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images. The Weeknd has found the titular idol for his upcoming HBO drama series, The Idol. Deadline reports that Lily-Rose Depp is now attached to Abel Tesfaye’s upcoming television project, in which she will star as “a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.” Tesfaye will write and star in the series, presumably as the club owner–slash–cult leader. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is co-executive-producing the series with Tesfaye. No comment has been made by HBO or Depp’s ex Timothée Chalamet.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lily-Rose Depp on Her Cat Improv Audition for ‘Wolf’

When casting her sophomore feature, director Nathalie Biancheri thought she would need to find the central character in “Wolf” — that is, a man who believes he is a wolf — before she found his love interest, named Wildcat. But then, she met Lily-Rose Depp. Depp’s agent approached Biancheri, saying...
PETS
darkhorizons.com

Casting: Ming-Na, Depp, Jones, Miller, Toro

Ming-Na Wen (“The Mandalorian”) and Missy Pyle (“Y: The Last Man”) have joined the jukebox musical feature “Glitter & Doom” set to the music of the Indigo Girls. Tom Gustafson directs the summer romance film currently in production in Mexico City. The story follows a musician and a carefree kid who fall in love at first sight. Alex Diaz, Alan Cammish, Lee DeLaria and Tig Notaro star. [Source: Deadline]
MOVIES
NYLON

Lily-Rose Depp Is A Wildcat Trapped In A Girl’s Body In ‘Wolf’

Love is famously wild thing, and it’s probably even more all-consuming when you think you’re a wolf. This is partly the premise of the forthcoming film Wolf, an intriguing drama about a young man who thinks he’s, you guessed it, a wolf. Wolf premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, where critics were drawn to leads George MacKay and Lily Rose-Depp’s performances. Wolf follows Jacob (MacKay) as he shocks his family by eating, sleeping, and living like a wolf. He’s sent to a rehabilitation clinic of sorts, where one of the mysterious patients, Wildcat, refers to it as “the zoo.” Not a great nickname for a place that’s allegedly supposed to help its patients! Anyway, Jacob and Wildcat’s friendship morphs into infatuation, and leaves him at a crossroads: Will he renounce his true self for love? As they say in the biz, it’s a tale as old as time. Below, find everything there is to know about Wolf so far.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Abel Tesfaye
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Slash
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For WOLF Starring Lily-Rose Depp

Watch this official trailer for WOLF. Focus Features will release WOLF theaters on December 3, 2021. Story: Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were Spotted in a Post Premiere PDA

Co- STars of the Upcoming Film “The King”, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were caught putting on some intense PDA at TAO Downtown. There was a Cinema Society Screening of a Movie where Timothee and Lily were spotted. Some Anonymous Source confirmed that The Co-Stars were Making Out. So they...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idol#Hbo#Television#The Weeknd
Cleveland Scene

Girlfriends

One of the first fictional efforts by former documentary maker Claudia Weill, Girlfriends focuses on a pair of roommates, Susan Weinblatt and Anne Munroe, played by Melanie Mayron and Anita Skinner. Anne gets married, leaving the plump, insecure Susan alone for virtually the first time in her life. A mild flirtation with a rabbi leads to a whole new life for Susan when she becomes a portrait photographer for Jewish weddings and bar mitzvahs.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Lindsay Lohan to Add Podcaster to Her Résumé

Lindsay Lohan is starting her own podcast, and it’s not too late for her to call it “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.” The 35-year-old Disney legacy is getting back behind the mic, this time with a podcast by Red Arrow Studios’ Studio71. The yet-unnamed podcast will allow Lohan to “share her authentic voice,” giving listeners “a chance to experience a never-before-seen side” of the actress. “I’m excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast,” said Lohan, per Deadline. “I’m looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries.” It’s a superstar-sized promise, considering already we’ve seen Lindsay Lohan as a beloved teen star, a disgraced former teen star, a beach-club owner in Mykonos, a pop singer (still begging for “Xanax”), a blonde, and — most recently — as an NFT fursona. Like, this is the woman who has a rap breakdown in her 2004 Disney single “Drama Queen (That Girl).” She knows how to push the limits in an over-saturated medium. Speaking of which … Lohan is set to star in a new Netflix holiday rom-com as a spoiled hotel heiress who receives help from a scruffy lodge owner and his daughter when she loses her memory in a skiing accident. Studio71 produces podcasts such as The Bald and the Beautiful With Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo and Brittany Furlan’s Worst Firsts. Lindsay Lohan is set to join them later this year or early next.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Hannah Brown Shares HUGE News

Bachelorette fan-favorite Hannah Brown dropped HUGE news on Wednesday, September 8. What is the Dancing With The Stars Season 28 champ up to now? Keep reading, and we’ll explain. Hannah Brown livin’ her best life after heartache. ABC viewers are very familiar with Hannah Brown. She’s appeared on two shows...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy