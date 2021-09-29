CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. House Democrats plan hearings on judges' conflicts of interest

(Reuters) - Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday pledged to investigate and reform the judicial financial disclosure process in the wake of a report that 131 judges failed to recuse themselves from cases involving companies in which they or their family members owned stock.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee said they would hold hearings to investigate issues identified in a report published by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that found judges had improperly failed to disqualify themselves from 685 cases since 2010.

Representatives Jerrold Nadler of New York, the committee's chairman, and Hank Johnson of Georgia, who chairs its courts, intellectual property and internet subcommittee, in a joint statement said they planned to introduce legislation to address some of the issues highlighted.

"This would appear to constitute a massive failure of not just individual judges but of the entire system that is ostensibly in place to prevent this illegal conduct," Nadler and Johnson said.

They also said they planned to re-introduce legislation put forward last year that would require judicial financial disclosures to be available online and require the U.S. Supreme Court to adopt a code of ethics for the justices.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judiciary's administrative agency, had no immediate comment on Wednesday. It had said on Tuesday that it had safeguards in place to protect against conflicts of interest and was "looking for ways to improve."

The office had also, though, in a statement downplayed the significance of the Wall Street Journal's findings, saying the number of cases represented less than 1% of the 2.5 million civil cases filed during that period.

The Administrative Office said the judiciary took its obligations to prevents financial conflicts of interest seriously and that any failures reflected "inadvertent mistakes, flaws in software, and simple human error."

coloradopolitics.com

Federal judge believes conflicts of interest 'did not in any instance' affect parties

"I should have known that and recused." It was a sentiment repeated throughout a 21-page memo that U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson sent to The Wall Street Journal last month in response to revelations that he and his wife owned stock in companies that had appeared before him as parties to civil cases. Jackson provided the memo to Colorado Politics upon request.
The State

2 SC judges had financial conflicts of interest in rulings exposed by national report

Two federal judges in South Carolina broke the law when they oversaw court cases in which they had a financial interest, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal has found. The findings, published Wednesday on the front page of the national newspaper, revealed troublesome practices within America’s federal court system, where judges are supposed to deliver fair, impartial justice.
Yellowhammer News

U.S. Reps. Brooks, Moore rail against House Democrats’ partisan passage of debt ceiling increase

House Democrats Tuesday night passed a continuing resolution which would fund the federal government through early December and raise the $28 trillion debt ceiling. Garnering no support from their Republican colleagues, the Democrat-sponsored bill passed in a party-line vote of 220-211. The move has been met with fierce opposition from all factions within the GOP, especially among the party’s fiscal hawks.
