CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Inside the Mysterious Bliss of Tirzah's New Album 'Colourgrade'

By Ludwig Hurtado
wiltonbulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 10 p.m. in the sleepy London suburb of Sidcup when musician Tirzah Mastin puts her children to bed and joins me for our first call over Zoom. Beside her, a whirring static scratches from her baby monitors. It evokes the dusty quiet after a needle drops, just before a record starts to play. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter says she’s always loved white noise. And now, in their slumber, the babies can play a little something for her.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

MAJOR.'s new spoken word album full of hopeful motivations

LOS ANGELES — R&B singer and actor MAJOR. is releasing a new kind of rhythm, layered in hope and poetry after being nominated for a Grammy for his hit song “Honest.”. Grammy nominated music artist and actor, MAJOR. is releasing a spoken word album entitled "MAJOR. Hope Motivations" It will...
MUSIC
knock-la.com

Kaz Mirblouk’s New Album is a Quintessentially LA Story

Note: The quotes in this piece have been edited for length and clarity. Kaz Mirblouk, an LA native guitarist, bassist, and vocalist, recently celebrated a record release show at Permanent Records Roadhouse for his new LP, Careless by Contrast. I was lucky to get a hold of Kaz shortly after his birthday on September 11. He is freshly 27, an age he acknowledges has an infamous history among musicians.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Listen to Poppy’s Punk Rock-Infused New Album ‘Flux’

Poppy has just released a punk-infused new album called Flux, which you can listen to now. The record serves as Poppy's fourth full-length studio release, but her second on Sumerian Records after she made the transition from electro-pop to "post-genre," as she's called it over and over. Compared to her...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Bliss#Music School#Art#Sidcup
Stereogum

Stream Andy Shauf’s New Album Wilds

Just two days after announcing it, Andy Shauf has released his new album Wilds. Recorded around the same time as last year’s lovely The Neon Skyline, this latest release comprises nine songs that continue to demonstrate the Saskatchewan singer-songwriter’s knack for thoughtful narrative lyrics and immaculate retro folk-pop arrangements — but if you’ve heard advance singles “Jaywalking” and “Spanish On The Beach,” you already knew that.
MUSIC
hypefresh.co

Jeff Kush’s New Album ‘Aeonian’ Is A Lyrical Masterpiece

Philly’s Jeff Kush music has been unstoppable all 2021. Entering the fourth quarter, he drops the anticipated album Aeonian. The new project follows his much-talked 2020 sophomore album High Grade, which made him one of the year’s artists-to-watch and the album a must-hear. Aeonian’s arrival was prepared with a slew...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Adele’s New Album Rumored To Be Released This Week

Rumor has it that Adele may be releasing a new album this week. Fans have been piecing clues together and believe it will happen any minute now. Adele's last album, spent 10 weeks at #1 on the all-genre album chart and also won album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Don Toliver Teases New Song 'Xscape' in Mysterious Trailer for New Album 'Life of a Don'

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th. To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Laredo Morning Times

Nirvana's 'Nevermind' at 30: The Inside Story of the Album's 'Overnight' Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen.
MUSIC
PopMatters

How the Post-Britpop Era Influenced Saint Etienne’s New Album

Since 1990, Saint Etienne has been the epitome of art-school-indie cool. To paraphrase a rather tired social media meme, you think you’re cool, but you’ll never be “Saint Etienne in an Indian Restaurant chatting with Alan McGee” cool. Everything about the band has been put together with painstaking detail. From...
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Adele fans think new album ‘30’ is on the way as mysterious billboards appear

Adele fans think that a new album announcement could be imminent from the musician following the appearance of some mysterious billboards.A number of billboards have been appearing in prominent locations today with the number 30 . Fans think this will be Adele’s next album title following on from her previous pattern of naming her albums after significant ages in her life as with previous records 19, 21 and 25.There have been multiple rumours online for the last week that new music could materialise but so far, nothing has appeared.You can see two of the billboards here:Fans believe cryptic ‘30’...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Jerro Unveils Blissful Melodic Debut Album, ‘Coming Home’

Belgian electronic producer, Jerro, has blown us away with his impressive rollout of his debut album. His passionate melodic soundscapes have established him as a bright light in the dance music community and one of the more exciting acts to emerge from Lane 8’s This Never Happened imprint. Today, we’re happy to finally announce the release of Jerro’s debut album, Coming Home.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Asking Alexandria – See What’s On The Inside

Ever since frontman Danny Worsnop’s reconciliation with Asking Alexandria in 2016, the band have continually bridged their vocalist’s love of classic rock and country – something evidenced by his solo output and other band We Are Harlot – with their metalcore roots. A formula that’s undoubtedly paid off for the quintet given the huge streaming numbers that accompanied their hard-rock-leaning previous LP, Like A House On Fire, it makes sense that the band have continued down that path for this seventh record.
ROCK MUSIC
Loyola Phoenix

Tirzah’s ‘Colourgrade’ Mesmerizes in Nebulous Explorations of Love

From London-based singer-songwriter Tirzah comes “Colourgrade,” an enthralling follow-up to her 2018 debut, “Devotion.”. Still commanding the definitive introspection of her previous release, “Colourgrade” sees Tirzah venturing fully into her ecology, integrating the elements of kinship, motherhood, and humanity into her eccentric ecosystem. It’s through her profound exploration of connection that Tirzah illuminates her artistic singularity.
MUSIC
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: TWICE, Tirzah, Illuminati Hotties & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like TWICE, Tirzah, Allen Stone and Illuminati Hotties will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Travis' 'Sing' Was Originally About Swinging in the Park

Travis have shared “Swing,” the earliest demo of the song that would eventually come to be known as “Sing.”. It comes as the band announces plans for a 20th-anniversary reissue of The Invisible Band, which is set for release on December 3rd via Craft Recordings. While “Sing” proved to be...
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Coldplay and BTS Collaboration 'My Universe' Debuts at No. 1

“My Universe” was not a streaming monster, compared to the tunes that usually top the chart; it amassed 8.5 million streams in its debut week. But that was more than made up for by the track’s sales strength — something that’s to be expected with any BTS track — with 136,000 downloads for the premiere frame.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy