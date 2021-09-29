Inside the Mysterious Bliss of Tirzah's New Album 'Colourgrade'
It’s 10 p.m. in the sleepy London suburb of Sidcup when musician Tirzah Mastin puts her children to bed and joins me for our first call over Zoom. Beside her, a whirring static scratches from her baby monitors. It evokes the dusty quiet after a needle drops, just before a record starts to play. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter says she’s always loved white noise. And now, in their slumber, the babies can play a little something for her.www.wiltonbulletin.com
