In September 2021, Girls star Lena Dunham revealed that she and musician boyfriend Luis Felber got married in secret after less than a year together. Given how loved up these two have been on Instagram over the last few months, we should probably have seen this coming, but it was big and adorable news nonetheless. So, we've taken a look back at the couple's relationship history, from how they met to the present day - beginning with the most recent update.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO