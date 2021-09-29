A new album by incarcerated musicians features songs of prison, trauma and hope

Michael Tenneson, an inmate at Colorado's Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City, says he spent two years lobbying the prison for a band room. Eventually, an interim warden agreed to his plan, and a room was created, but it was handed over to two other inmates to run - both white supremacists. Tenneson, who is White, had organized a group of musicians who were Black, Native American, Jewish and queer, so he had to make sure the white supremacists weren't there when it was time to use the room.