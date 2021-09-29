CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Maye to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

Cover picture for the articleJets starting safety Marcus Maye will be out three to four weeks due to an ankle injury according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. This is a big hit to the Jets secondary. Maye is the reigning team MVP and has been a consistent performer throughout his five year career. He was off to a strong start in 2021, and his presence has helped stabilize a young secondary.

3 Teams That Should Trade For Marcus Maye

For a young New York Jets football team, headlined by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, building the right culture with players who want to be a part of their rebuild is of the utmost importance. We have officially reached a point where safety Marcus Maye no longer fits that culture. The...
New York Jets Flight Connections 9/30/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The blows keep coming for the Jets, as it was announced yesterday that Marcus Maye would miss multiple weeks due to an ankle injury. Maye’s agent posted on Twitter and insinuated that Maye would return ‘after the trade deadline’. Reading the tea leaves and it seems like Marcus Maye could be following in the footsteps of former Jets safety, Jamal Adams. Hopefully that’s not the case, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if this was true, either. There is some good news, however, for Green & White. The Tennessee Titans, the Jets’ Week 4 opponent, may be without their top two pass-catchers on Sunday. This could be an excellent opportunity for the team to sneak in a win and end their losing streak. Let’s hope Robert Saleh and company manage to do so. With that, here are your links to the team today.
Jets S Marcus Maye (ankle) out 3-4 weeks, but could return before trade deadline

The Jets' franchise tag-worthy defender has been sidelined by an ankle injury that could set up for an interesting timeline for return. Marcus Maye will be out for three to four weeks due to the injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. With Maye standing as New York's top defensive player, it's a huge loss for a team that is still winless and desperate for a lucky break, not an unfortunate one.
Marcus Maye’s injury may confirm his Jets tenure is concluding

Marcus Maye was already potentially in his final season as a Jet. The fifth-year safety wished for a long-term deal after the Jets franchise tagged him back in March. Both sides had until July 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET to come to fruition on a new contract. However, that date...
