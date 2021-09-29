Marcus Maye to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The blows keep coming for the Jets, as it was announced yesterday that Marcus Maye would miss multiple weeks due to an ankle injury. Maye’s agent posted on Twitter and insinuated that Maye would return ‘after the trade deadline’. Reading the tea leaves and it seems like Marcus Maye could be following in the footsteps of former Jets safety, Jamal Adams. Hopefully that’s not the case, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if this was true, either. There is some good news, however, for Green & White. The Tennessee Titans, the Jets’ Week 4 opponent, may be without their top two pass-catchers on Sunday. This could be an excellent opportunity for the team to sneak in a win and end their losing streak. Let’s hope Robert Saleh and company manage to do so. With that, here are your links to the team today.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO