Justin Fields: Trent Dilfer identifies Chicago Bears QB's biggest issue right now

After taking him sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers knew they felt good about their quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert. But what he has proven so far in his career is something that the Chargers might not have even seen coming this quickly. On The Ryen Russillo Podcast this week, former Super Bowl Champion quarterback Trent Dilfer said Herbert can become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and compared him to the legendary Drew Bledsoe.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO