CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Justin Fields: Trent Dilfer identifies Chicago Bears QB's biggest issue right now

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears are at a tough point in the 2021 season, where starting quarterback Andy Dalton is injured and rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked uninspiring during his first start of his career. While it is a small sample size of games to judge him on, former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, during an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, identified what he believes is the biggest issue for Fields right now.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Bears name QB Justin Fields starter for Week 3

Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields has been named the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Browns in Cleveland. Andy Dalton is battling through a bone bruise in his knee. Nick Foles will back up Fields. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Dalton will return as the starter...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Chicago Sun-Times

Rookie QB Justin Fields is key to Bears mirroring Browns’ resurgence

Not too long ago, losing to the Browns was considered one of the greatest sins in the NFL. Now, for many opponents, it’s inevitable. The Browns have vaulted from 0-16 to Super Bowl-contender status. Unlike the Bears, who visit Cleveland on Sunday, the Browns have climbed steadily from 2017 —...
NFL
Marietta Daily Journal

Column: As Justin Fields makes his 1st start for the Chicago Bears, a look at the ‘roller-coaster journey’ of a rookie QB from 3 perspectives

Rookies from the deepest draft for quarterbacks in some time are off to a rocky start. Five quarterbacks were drafted in the first round in April, only the third time in league history that has happened, and the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields will become the fourth from that group to start when he takes over for the injured Andy Dalton on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL
The Ringer

Trent Dilfer on Rookie QB Struggles. Plus, the Future of the ManningCast.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the alternate broadcast on ESPN’s Monday Night Football (0:55). Then he is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss Justin Herbert’s promising future, other rookie QBs through three weeks, good vs. bad play-calling, and more (12:55). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitter Life Advice questions (52:50).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Chicago Bears Qb#Super Bowl#The Ryen Russillo Podcast#The Cleveland Browns
247Sports

Mac Jones: Trent Dilfer says New England Patriots QB is 'playing really well'

The New England Patriots have begun a new era of their franchise’s history with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Through three games, the Patriots are just 1-2 but have shown flashes and Jones has impressed some experts. One of those is Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, who gave his analysis of Jones through three games on The Ryen Russillo Podcast.
NFL
247Sports

Justin Herbert: Trent Dilfer compares Los Angeles Chargers QB to Drew Bledsoe

After taking him sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers knew they felt good about their quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert. But what he has proven so far in his career is something that the Chargers might not have even seen coming this quickly. On The Ryen Russillo Podcast this week, former Super Bowl Champion quarterback Trent Dilfer said Herbert can become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and compared him to the legendary Drew Bledsoe.
NFL
The Associated Press

Bears say rookie QB Justin Fields will start against Lions

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears say rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The team announced Saturday that Fields will make his second straight start while listing Andy Dalton as doubtful. Coach Matt Nagy had said the Bears would wait until game time to announce who would be behind center.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ bounceback start shows why the team drafted him. Adversity ‘brings a whole different person out of me,’ the rookie says.

With his first victory as an NFL starter under his belt, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference Sunday feeling a sense of satisfaction. Fields’ predominant emotion did not seem to be relief, which would have been the easy default setting after the Bears responded to their Week 3 mess in Cleveland with a 24-14 thumping of the Detroit Lions. More so, Fields ...
NFL
247Sports

Trent Dilfer offers 'unique perspective' on Josh Heupel's recruiting ability

Trent Dilfer knew exactly what the crowd at the Knoxville Quarterback Club wanted to hear on Monday. “I want to start by talking about something that is probably most dear in your hearts, and that’s Tennessee Volunteer football,” the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback said at Calhoun’s on the River. He...
FOOTBALL
Chicago Tribune

A new play caller, a better game plan and an improved Justin Fields. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, evening their record at 2-2 and bouncing back from a miserable offensive performance the week before. 1. You can make a case that Matt Nagy and the Bears didn’t show a ton of faith in rookie Justin Fields when they announced Friday that a game-time decision was expected. The Bears were ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why is Matt Nagy handling Justin Fields and the starting QB role the way he is? And was the coach forced to hand over play-calling duties?

The Chicago Bears haven’t named a starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, and judging by the questions in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag, fans aren’t happy that Matt Nagy hasn’t pledged to stick with rookie Justin Fields. Other popular topics: the change in play callers, the lack of targets for tight ends and the Bears’ land deal in Arlington Heights. ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears name Justin Fields the starting quarterback moving forward: ‘He’s earned it. He’s worked hard.’

Justin Fields’ parents wanted to celebrate Tuesday night. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy had informed the rookie following afternoon meetings that he would be the team’s starting quarterback moving forward, reversing course from his months-long mantra that Andy Dalton was QB1. The Fields family decided it was cause for a dinner out, to which the first-round pick responded, “Nah, I’m cool.” ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy