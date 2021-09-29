CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricketts extends limit on elective surgeries through October

By Sara Gentzler
Omaha.com
 7 days ago

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday announced that the state is extending a directed health measure that limits elective surgeries and procedures. It postpones inpatient surgeries that can wait four weeks or more without substantially changing a patient’s outcome. The measure has been in place since late August when Ricketts declared a hospital staffing emergency. It was set to expire Thursday and will now be in place through Oct. 31, unless the state extends it again.

