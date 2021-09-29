Ricketts extends limit on elective surgeries through October

As the national count of COVID cases goes down, they aren't going down fast enough—certainly in the states you're about to read about. These are the states where hospitals are COVID-strained, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Read on to see all 5 states—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO