Hear John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet ‘Wasted Days’

By Corey Irwin
 7 days ago
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have collaborated on a new song titled “Wasted Days.”. The track is the debut single from Mellencamp’s forthcoming album, due for release in 2022. On “Wasted Days,” the legendary musicians offer up a jangly, acoustic tune dripping with nostalgia. The country rock-tinged track sees Mellencamp...

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

