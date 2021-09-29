Preseason 2021-22 Mizzou Basketball: Previews, Recruiting & More

It’s a season of much change for the Missouri Basketball program. Gone are the last remnants of Cuonzo Martin’s first recruiting class, and much of his second and third classes also. Replacing them are new faces from Green Bay, Ball State, Kansas State, UMass and an incoming crop of freshman, while only Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett return having played any significant minutes. So what does this season have in store for Martin and his staff?